Argentina U-20s call up Inter Miami homegrown Benjamin Cremaschi

Inter Miami CF homegrown player Benjamin Cremaschi ’s dream 2022 continues, with news surfacing Wednesday that he’s been called up by Argentina’s U-20 national team for a training camp in Buenos Aires.

The camp starts Dec. 12 and is overseen by legendary Argentine midfielder Javier Mascherano, acting as preparation for the 2023 South American U-20 Championship. That tournament, which sends four Conmebol nations to the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia, is set for Jan. 19 to Feb. 12.

Cremaschi is the only player in camp who plays outside of Argentina at the club level.

The 17-year-old turned impressive MLS NEXT and MLS NEXT Pro form into a homegrown contract with Inter Miami late last month. He played in 13 games for Inter Miami CF II, tallying five goals and one assist, before progressing to the Herons’ first team.

Cremaschi, who’s from Florida, remains eligible for the United States at the international level. Alongside the senior squad, he’s trained with the US U-20s before the former departed for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.