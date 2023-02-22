Apple and MLS announce eight additions to MLS Season Pass broadcast team

Apple and Major League Soccer have announced the addition of eight new broadcasters to its already formidable roster of MLS Season Pass on-air personalities. The team for the debut season of the unprecedented new subscription service now features a total of 92 announcers representing 22 different countries and nationalities – one of the largest lineups of on-air talent covering a major sports league.

All matches will feature commentary in English or Spanish, while matches involving Canadian teams will also have French commentary. Pregame shows and the postgame wrap-up will be available in English and Spanish. Fans in the U.S. and Canada will also have the option to select their home team’s radio for broadcast audio on the Apple TV app where available.

MLS Season Pass will feature every match of the regular season, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and Leagues Cup all in one place, with consistent match times and no blackouts. The service will also feature:

The new additions will bring experience, energy, and passion for the game to audiences in more than 100 countries and regions. The new group includes:

Nate Bukaty is an accomplished play-by-play announcer, who has established himself as one of the top soccer commentators in the United States. He has been the lead commentator for Sporting Kansas City in MLS since 2015 and has performed play-by-play duties for Fox Sports since 2018, covering international competitions such as the Gold Cup, as well as MLS matches.

Jorge Calvo, a native of Mexico City, joins MLS Season Pass as a Spanish language play-by-play announcer. He has spent the last eight years as a play-by-play announcer for Univision, beIN Sports, DAZN and Telemundo, where he covered major soccer events, including the FIFA World Cup and English Premier League.

A native of Lima, Perú, Sammy Sadovnik is a Spanish language play-by-play announcer for MLS Season Pass. With a broadcasting career that started in radio at age 14, Sadovnik has worked for Telemundo, GolTV and Futbol de Primera radio network, covering some of the biggest events in the world, including seven FIFA men’s World Cups, two FIFA women's World Cups, 10 Copa América, five Olympic Games, five Copa Libertadores and 10 CONCACAF Gold Cups.