Apple and MLS announce eight additions to MLS Season Pass broadcast team

Apple and Major League Soccer have announced the addition of eight new broadcasters to its already formidable roster of MLS Season Pass on-air personalities. The team for the debut season of the unprecedented new subscription service now features a total of 92 announcers representing 22 different countries and nationalities – one of the largest lineups of on-air talent covering a major sports league.
The new additions will bring experience, energy, and passion for the game to audiences in more than 100 countries and regions. The new group includes:
Play-by-play: Nate Bukaty, Jorge Calvo, Sammy Sadovnik, Oscar Salazar
Match analysts: Warren Barton, Luis Gerardo Buci
Studio Host & Analyst: Andrew Wiebe
Studio analyst: Matt Doyle
MLS Season Pass will feature every match of the regular season, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and Leagues Cup all in one place, with consistent match times and no blackouts. The service will also feature:
- MLS Countdown: a live pre-game show before every match
- Live halftime reports
- MLS 360: a fast-moving whip-around show that will provide live look-ins and analysis from all the key moments from every match
- MLS Wrap-up, the live post-game show
All matches will feature commentary in English or Spanish, while matches involving Canadian teams will also have French commentary. Pregame shows and the postgame wrap-up will be available in English and Spanish. Fans in the U.S. and Canada will also have the option to select their home team’s radio for broadcast audio on the Apple TV app where available.
Nate Bukaty is an accomplished play-by-play announcer, who has established himself as one of the top soccer commentators in the United States. He has been the lead commentator for Sporting Kansas City in MLS since 2015 and has performed play-by-play duties for Fox Sports since 2018, covering international competitions such as the Gold Cup, as well as MLS matches.
Jorge Calvo, a native of Mexico City, joins MLS Season Pass as a Spanish language play-by-play announcer. He has spent the last eight years as a play-by-play announcer for Univision, beIN Sports, DAZN and Telemundo, where he covered major soccer events, including the FIFA World Cup and English Premier League.
A native of Lima, Perú, Sammy Sadovnik is a Spanish language play-by-play announcer for MLS Season Pass. With a broadcasting career that started in radio at age 14, Sadovnik has worked for Telemundo, GolTV and Futbol de Primera radio network, covering some of the biggest events in the world, including seven FIFA men’s World Cups, two FIFA women's World Cups, 10 Copa América, five Olympic Games, five Copa Libertadores and 10 CONCACAF Gold Cups.
Oscar Salazar is a Spanish language play-by-play announcer for MLS Season Pass. He has done play-by-play commentary for some of the best soccer leagues in the world, including Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, and more. He has also called Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers, and major events such as Copa America and two FIFA World Cups.
Warren Barton, born and raised in London UK, joins MLS Season Pass as a match analyst. A member of the English National Team in 1995, Barton played for 18 years in the English Premier League before becoming a broadcaster. He been an analyst for SKY Sports Television, and Fox Sports, covering the EPL, UCL, Bundesliga, Liga MX and MLS as well as five FIFA World Cups.
Luis Gerardo Bucci serves as a Spanish language match analyst for MLS Season Pass. His career in television began with RCTV International in Caracas, Venezuela. He has been a sports reporter and anchor for CNN and a host, soccer analyst and play-by-play announcer for GolTV and Telemundo, covering La Liga, Bundesliga, Coppa Italia, Europa League and World Cup Qualifying.
Matt Doyle serves as a studio analyst for MLS Season Pass. He has been writing the Armchair Analyst column, the foremost tactics and analysis column in North American soccer, for nearly 15 years. For the past decade, he has been a featured analyst on Extratime, the official podcast of Major League Soccer, covering MLS, Concacaf and the global game.
Andrew Wiebe will serve as a studio host and analyst for MLS Season Pass. He has been a host, analyst, and featured columnist with Major League Soccer and MLSsoccer.com since 2011. He is the host of Extratime, the official podcast of Major League Soccer, where he's interviewed the top personalities in MLS, the U.S. men’s national team and Concacaf.