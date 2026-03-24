Antoine Griezmann: Orlando City welcome new "face of this club"

Antoine Griezmann ’s interest in Major League Soccer has been apparent for years; so has his affection for North American sport, culture and lifestyles.

“He believes that the team is good. He believes that the roster is good. We're obviously not going through the best moment of our lives here in Orlando City now, in terms of results. But I think he also sees the talent. He also sees the medium, long-term vision, and he wants to be a part of that.”

“He will come here with a lot of passion and a lot of intention to make this project work, and to compete for championships and hopefully win trophies,” Moreira told MLSsoccer.com as Griezmann made the rounds at Orlando's facilities Monday evening.

What Orlando City general manager and sporting director Ricardo Moreira wants to emphasize above all about his club’s new showcase signing , however, is the French legend’s commitment to success on these shores.

Perfect addition

Atlético Madrid's all-time leading scorer with 211g/97a in 488 matches, Griezmann’s attacking quality is unmistakable, as is his work rate and hunger for trophies. He helped France claim the 2018 FIFA World Cup, one of his eight major titles for club and country, and his tactical versatility makes him that much more intriguing for Orlando.

“He played on the wing, he played as a second striker, behind the striker, he played as a false No. 9,” said Moreira. “So I think in our model, in the system that we're used to seeing Orlando City in the past few years, he can be a false No. 9. He can play striker, dropping back with Martín Ojeda occupying his space when he drops. He can play with our strikers, with Duncan McGuire, with Tiago.

“He's going to give us a lot of options in the attack.”

As a longtime resident of Spain, fluent in French, Spanish and conversational in English, he’s also a natural figurehead for a diverse Lions squad representing 15 different nations around the world.

“He loves America, seems like a guy that wants to have this experience, for himself and for his family, for the education of the kids, for the culture, for the future of these kids as well,” Moreira said of Griezmann, a father of four young children with his wife Erika Choperena. “So I think it's a mix of everything. But listen, I just want to reiterate the fact that he's coming here to try and help us win championships.