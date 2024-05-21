Andrés Gómez wins it late for Real Salt Lake | Energy Moment of the Matchday

America First Field erupted in ecstasy as Gómez finished a give-and-go with Chicho Arango inside the box in the 88th minute, giving RSL their first lead Saturday night after the hosts battled back from two deficits (2-0 and 3-2) against their arch nemesis.

Anderson Julio added a stoppage-time goal to round out the scoreline, but Gómez's dramatic strike – and the wild celebrations that ensued – is the Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius winner for Matchday 15.

The 21-year-old Colombian, who had two goals, reached 7g/4a for the season and is emerging as one of the key offensive pieces of Western Conference-leading Salt Lake, along with MVP candidate Arango (13g/8a) and playmaker Diego Luna (2g/7a).

"The people in this room have incredible mindsets," head coach Pablo Mastroeni said of his squad after the dramatic win as part of Rivalry Week presented by Continental Tire. "And credit to the fans, who really pushed the group forward. And again, that's what home field is all about.