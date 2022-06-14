Andres Cubas could debut for Vancouver Whitecaps at rival Seattle Sounders

Could Andres Cubas make his MLS debut for Vancouver Whitecaps FC tonight (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) when they face Cascadian rival Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field?

Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini said the Paraguayan international won’t start but will be an option off the bench.

More importantly, Sartini said, is getting the defensive midfielder integrated with his new teammates, which this trip, albeit a short one, provides.

“He played two games with his national team last week, but before that he was like a month off and he had a long flight, so you know, as usual, he's a little tired,” Sartini told reporters Monday after training. "He’s getting adapted, but it's important that he makes the trip with us. We don’t know if he’s going to play a little or not, but he's going to put himself in the group and understand what MLS is so it’s going to be an important trip for him, for sure.”

The 26-year-old was signed by Vancouver from French club Nimes in late April to a four-year Designated Player contract. Before playing in Ligue 2, he was at Talleres, Defensa y Justicia and Boca Juniors across Argentina.