Andre Blake "on schedule" for Philadelphia Union return this weekend

The Philadelphia Union, amid a rare two-game losing skid, may get arguably their best player back for Matchday 6 action.

Head coach Jim Curtin has expressed optimism that goalkeeper Andre Blake can start in Saturday’s home match against Sporting Kansas City (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

The three-time Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year has missed Philadelphia’s last three games across all competitions after injuring his groin in a March 11 home match vs. Chicago Fire FC. With Blake now back in training, he'd miss just under three weeks total.

"The hope is that he [Blake] will play on Saturday," Curtin said during his Wednesday media availability. "He’s the best goalkeeper that our league has and we're stronger with him in the group. So he's a great goalkeeper, he's been a quick healer in the past. Hopefully everything stays on schedule.