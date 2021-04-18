Ambitious Austin left disappointed but encouraged by MLS debut

“Once we settled in, we were able to do some things offensively and challenge [LAFC] and push them a bit, and it was fairly back and forth in the first half,” said the former Columbus Crew SC and US men's national team assistant, who also marked his first competitive match as a head coach. “But I think this will help guys. We have a lot of new guys to the league that aren’t familiar with what the style of play is in our league, the tempo and certainly the climate. So this will go a long ways in their adaptation.