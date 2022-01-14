Achilles healed, Aaron Long "good to go" for USMNT World Cup qualifiers

“I feel great. I mean, I'm not even eight months out yet, but I feel really good, I'm training full [speed],” Long told reporters in a Thursday afternoon media availability from USMNT camp in Arizona. “We had a scrimmage today. I got my minutes in the 11v11 scrimmage vs. Phoenix [Rising] today, so I'm feeling really good. Just got to keep getting fit and hopefully – and I got [two] more weeks until the qualifier, so yeah, should be good to go.”

That’s the path Aaron Long has been walking since damaging his right Achilles on May 16. And despite having not played in a competitive match for club or country since then, the New York Red Bulls center back believes he’s on track to be available for selection when the US men’s national team opens their next World Cup qualifying window vs. El Salvador in Columbus on Jan. 27.

An injury that threatened to end the careers of David Beckham, Santi Cazorla and others, it requires surgery and months of painstaking rehabilitation. And even after recovery, it can take months more to regain top form, if ever.

That’s an aggressive outlook, especially considering the scheduling disadvantage he and other MLS-based players face in comparison to European-based USMNT counterparts currently in midseason form. But Long considers it a smaller mountain to climb than the path he navigated from twice-cut reserve-team midfielder with Portland and Seattle to 2018 MLS Defender of the Year, Best XI honoree and national-team regular.

“I think the first time you hit that adversity and you hit those bumps, you don't really know how to respond and how to react,” he said. “I've been through the long road and have hit a lot of these bumps already. So it was just another one, and it took that first week to kind of wrap my head around it. But after that it was just a mentality of powering through and kind of how I respond to these moments, and not looking back and looking at my leg and sitting on the couch and kind of feeling sorry for myself.

“So it wasn't the hardest thing I've dealt with.”

Long spoke in detail of the support provided to him by Gregg Berhalter and the rest of the USMNT staff, who brought him in during their November and December camps to spend time with the group even with months left in his recovery. He also made two trips to Austria last year for several weeks of specialized treatment at a Red Bull rehab facility.

“The hardest part for me was probably the first week, just kind of wrapping my head around it, not really being injured before in that manner,” Long explained. “And there's a lot of what-ifs and uncertainty of what's to come and people are telling you timelines, and ‘it's gonna feel like this and it's gonna look like this and this is what your next a couple months are going to look like,’ and it's just a weird thing to try to plan out something that I'm not familiar with. And obviously there's a lot of sadness in those moments too.

“But I think after that it was a different mindset and you kind of got to wrap your mind around what you want to do and what you want to become. You’ve just got to snap out of that. After that it was smooth sailing, luckily.”