A to Z: Neutral's guide to MLS Cup 2021 between Portland, NYCFC

Taty Castellanos is this year’s Golden Boot presented by Audi winner and the single most important player on the field. Without him, NYCFC genuinely struggled to keep pace with a Philadelphia Union team missing six starters until the Union faded late in the game. He’s not only a goal scorer, he’s the focal point of their entire attack. The machine doesn’t run without him. And if he’s not on and his finishing is off, then it’s tough for NYCFC to find the back of the net. He’s going to have something to say about the outcome of MLS Cup, one way or another.