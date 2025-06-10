2025 MLS NEXT Cup Begins June 14 as Top Clubs Chase Season-Ending Titles

For the first time in program history, MLS NEXT Cup will feature championship brackets for the U13 and U14 age groups, each with 24 clubs competing

NEW YORK (Tuesday, June 10, 2025) – The 2024-25 MLS NEXT season culminates at 2025 MLS NEXT Cup in Nashville, Tenn. as the best youth teams in the U.S. and Canada compete for an illustrious MLS NEXT championship. The single-elimination knockout tournaments will be held from June 14-22 at Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro, Tenn., with two championship matches contested on Saturday, June 21 and the final four championship games on Sunday, June 22.

2025 MLS NEXT Cup is the conclusion of the 2024-25 MLS NEXT season, featuring 32 of the top teams in each of the four different age groups (U15, U16, U17, U19) that qualified for the competition based on results from league play or by winning their respective group at MLS NEXT Flex, a qualifying event that took place from May 9-13.

For the first time in the program’s history, MLS NEXT Cup will include championship brackets in the U13 and U14 age groups. Teams were invited to the competition based on the Quality of Play rankings – a groundbreaking initiative launched this season that ranks teams utilizing Taka’s analytical formula which evaluates game play by focusing on the caliber of a team’s offensive and defensive actions in a match. The U13 and U14 age groups will each feature 24 teams competing in a single-elimination bracket to take home the title, with both championship matches on June 22. Each match will be 60 minutes with 30-minute halves and go straight to penalty kicks in the event of a tie.

MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs matches will be 80 minutes in the U15 age group and 90 minutes in the other three age groups. If the match is tied at the end of regulation, all games will head to penalty kicks, except for the four championship matches, which will feature two five-minute periods of extra time. If the championship matches are still tied after the extra time periods, they will then head to penalty kicks to decide a winner.