Mount Pleasant vs. LA Galaxy: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

The LA Galaxy hold a 3-0 aggregate lead over Jamaican side Mount Pleasant as they look to conclude their Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 series on Thursday night.

Nine MLS clubs are competing in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.

The aggregate winner will face the winner of the series between San Diego FC and Toluca FC (Mexico).

They're led by former Jamaican national team coach Theodore Whitmore and forward Raheem Edwards, who paces the squad with 15 goals in all competitions.

Mount Pleasant are also battling for the top spot in the Jamaican Premier League, currently sitting third with 47 points (12W-3L-11D).

Mount Pleasant reached the Round of 16 thanks to a bye for winning the club's first-ever Concacaf Caribbean Cup. But the Jamaican powerhouse were dealt a setback in Leg 1 of their CCC tie with the Galaxy, falling 3-0 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

How LA Galaxy or Mount Pleasant can advance in the Second Leg 🔢💥 @KavakMexico pic.twitter.com/4evNPUNHLw

Round One: 1-1 aggregate vs Sporting San Miguelito (Panama)

After sneaking past Sporting San Miguelito in Round One, the Galaxy carried their positive momentum into the Round of 16. They cruised to a 3-0 home victory over Mount Pleasant courtesy of a hat trick from Brazilian star Gabriel Pec.

Now, LA will look to close the show on the road and reach the quarterfinals of the regional competition for the 10th time in their history.