2024 MLS Transfers LP

UPDATED AS OF: September 17, 2024

Atlanta United logo
Atlanta United
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
M - Nick Firmino (10/17/23 - MLS NEXT Pro)
F - Machop Chol (11/17/23 - option declined)
D - Efraín Morales (11/29/23 - re-signed)
F - Jackson Conway (11/17/23 - option declined)
F - Xande Silva (12/4/23 - transfer from Dijon)
GK - Clément Diop (11/17/23 - option declined)
GK - Josh Cohen (12/14/23 - signing)
GK - Justin Garces (11/17/23 - option declined)
GK - Quentin Westberg (12/18/23 - free agent)
M - Ozzie Alonso (11/17/23 - out of contract)
M - Dax McCarty (1/9/24 - free agent)
D - Miles Robinson (11/17/23 - out of contract)
D - Stian Gregersen (1/11/24 - transfer from Bordeaux)
M - Matheus Rossetto (11/17/23 - out of contract)
D - Derrick Williams (1/12/24 - Re-Entry Draft)
M - Amar Sejdic (11/17/23 - out of contract)
M - Bartosz Slisz (1/17/24 - transfer from Legia Warsaw)
F - Miguel Berry (11/17/23 - out of contract)
F - Daniel Ríos (3/20/24 - loan from Chivas)
D - Juanjo Purata (11/17/23 - transfer option declined)
D - Matt Edwards (6/21/24 - homegrown)
D - Garrison Tubbs (12/21/23 - trade to D.C. United)
D - Pedro Amador (7/1/24 - free)
M - Franco Ibarra (1/11/24 - loan to Rosario Central)
M - Alexey Miranchuk (7/30/24 - transfer from Atalanta)
M - Santiago Sosa (1/19/24 - loan to Racing Club)
M - Derrick Etienne Jr. (4/24/24 - trade to Toronto)
F - Giorgos Giakoumakis (6/16/24 - transfer to Cruz Azul)
M - Thiago Almada (7/6/24 - transfer to Botafogo)
D - Aiden McFadden (7/19/24 - transfer to Louisville City)
D - Caleb Wiley (7/22/24 - transfer to Chelsea)
Austin FC logo
Austin FC
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
M - Jáder Obrian (12/14/23 - Re-Entry Draft)
D - Charlie Asensio (11/17/23 - option declined)
GK - Stefan Cleveland (12/23/23 - free agent)
F - Will Bruin (11/17/23 - option declined)
D - Guilherme Biro (1/9/24 - transfer from Mirassol)
M - Sofiane Djeffal (11/17/23 - option declined)
F - Micah Burton (1/10/24 - homegrown)
D - Kipp Keller (11/17/23 - option declined)
F - Diego Rubio (2/5/24 - free agent)
D - Adam Lundkvist (11/17/23 - option declined)
D - Brendan Hinkes-Ike (2/14/24 - signing)
F - Alfonso Ocampo-Chávez (11/17/23 - option declined)
F - Osman Bukari (5/30/24 - transfer from Red Star Belgrade)
F - Rodney Redes (11/17/23 - option declined)
D - Mikkel Desler (6/3/24 - free)
F - Memo Rodríguez (11/17/23 - option declined)
D - Oleksandr Svatok (6/24/24 - transfer from SC Dnipro-1)
F - Maxi Urruti (11/17/23 - option declined)
F - Jimmy Farkarlun (6/29/24 - MLS NEXT Pro)
D - Nick Lima (12/11/23 - trade to New England)
D - Jhohan Romaña (1/9/24 - transfer to San Lorenzo)
GK - Damian Las (1/29/24 - loan to Louisville City)
M - Emiliano Rigoni (5/21/24 - buyout)
F - Moussa Djitté (7/1/24 - mutual contract termination)
Charlotte FC logo
Charlotte FC
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
GK - Chituru Odunze (1/18/24 - MLS NEXT Pro)
D - Harrison Afful (10/30/23 - option declined)
D - João Pedro (1/18/24 - MLS NEXT Pro)
M - Chris Hegardt (10/30/23 - option declined)
GK - David Bingham (1/30/24 - free agent)
GK - Pablo Sisniega (10/30/23 - option declined)
M - Djibril Diani (2/13/24 - transfer from SM Caen)
D - Jan Sobocinski (10/30/23 - option declined)
F - Tyger Smalls (2/14/24 - SuperDraft)
GK - Adrian Zendejas (10/30/23 - option declined)
D - Jahlane Forbes (2/14/24 - SuperDraft)
M - Derrick Jones (10/30/23 - out of contract)
M - Nikola Petković (2/15/24 - MLS NEXT Pro)
F - Justin Meram (10/30/23 - out of contract)
F - Iuri Tavares (2/20/24 - MLS NEXT Pro)
F - McKinze Gaines (12/14/23 - trade to Nashville)
M - Júnior Urso (2/21/24 - free)
F - Karol Swiderski (2/1/24 - loan to Hellas Verona)
F - Liel Abada (3/7/24 - transfer from Celtic FC)
F - Kamil Józwiak (2/1/24 - transfer to Granada)
D - Tim Ream (8/7/24 - transfer from Charlotte FC)
F - Vinicius Mello (2/6/24 - transfer to FK Čukarički)
M - Pep Biel (8/15/24 - loan from Olympiacos)
D - Guzmán Corujo (2/13/24 - transfer to FK Čukarički)
M - Jamie Paterson (8/22/24 - free)
F - Enzo Copetti (5/16/24 - transfer to Rosario Central)
M - Scott Arfield (7/12/24 - transfer to Bolton)
D - Hamady Diop (7/13/24 - loan to FK Čukarički)
M - Brecht Dejaegere (8/16/24 - transfer to KV Kortrijk)


Chicago Fire FC logo
Chicago Fire FC
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
D - Andrew Gutman (12/12/23 - trade from Colorado)
D - Alonso Aceves (11/23/23 - loan expired)
F - Tom Barlow (12/18/23 - trade from New York)
M - Ousmane Doumbia (11/23/23 - loan expired)
D - Tobias Salquist (1/14/24 - transfer from Silkeborg IF)
F - Kei Kamara (11/22/23 - out of contract)
M - Javier Casas Jr. (1/14/24 - re-signed)
D - Kendall Burks (11/22/23 - option declined)
D - Allan Arigoni (1/15/24 - loan from FC Lugano)
M - Alex Monis (11/22/23 - option declined)
GK - Bryan Dowd (1/15/24 - SuperDraft)
M - Allan Rodríguez (11/22/23 - option declined)
D - Chase Gasper (1/30/24 - trade from Houston)
D - Miguel Navarro (12/12/23 - trade to Colorado)
F - Hugo Cuypers (2/6/24 - transfer from Gent)
M - Jairo Torres (2/9/24 - mutual contract termination)
M - Kellyn Acosta (2/13/24 - free agent)
F - Kacper Przybyłko (2/16/24 - transfer to FC Lugano)
F - Ariel Lassiter (8/14/24 - trade from Montréal)
D - Justin Reynolds (3/12/24 - loan to FC Lugano)
F - Missael Rodríguez (3/14/24 - loan to Union Omaha)
F - Victor Bezerra (3/19/24 - loan to Detroit City FC)
M - Xherdan Shaqiri (8/14/24 - mutually part ways)
FC Cincinnati logo
FC Cincinnati
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
M - Yuya Kubo (12/12/23 - re-signed)
D - Santiago Arias (12/6/23 - option declined)
D - Kipp Keller (12/14/23 - rights from Austin)
F - Dominique Badji (12/6/23 - option declined)
D - Miles Robinson (1/3/24 - free agent)
D - Ray Gaddis (12/6/23 - option declined)
F - Corey Baird (1/11/24 - free agent)
M - Harrison Robledo (12/6/23 - option declined)
M - Pavel Bucha (2/7/24 - transfer from Viktoria Plzeň)
M - Junior Moreno (12/6/23 - out of contract)
M - Luca Orellano (2/23/24 - loan from Vasco da Gama)
D - Yerson Mosquera (12/6/23 - loan expired)
D - DeAndre Yedlin (3/4/24 - trade from Miami)
F - Brandon Vazquez (1/10/24 - transfer to CF Monterrey)
M - Yamil Asad (3/28/24 - free)
D - Joey Akpunonu (2/6/24 - loan to Hartford Athletic)
F - Kevin Kelsy (4/30/24 - loan from Shakhtar Donetsk)
D - Álvaro Barreal (3/1/24 - loan to Cruzeiro)
F - Stefan Chirila (5/21/24 - homegrown)
GK - Paul Walters (3/8/24 - loan to Hartford Athletic)
D - Chidozie Awaziem (7/25/24 - transfer from Boavista)
M - Marco Angulo (3/21/24 - loan to LDU Quito)
F - Nicholas Gioacchini (8/15/24 - loan from Como 1907)
F - Arquimides Ordoñez (4/4/24 - loan to Östersunds FK)
D - Teenage Hadebe (8/27/24 - free)
F - Aaron Boupendza (8/4/24 - contract termination)
Colorado Rapids logo
Colorado Rapids
PLAYERS IN    
PLAYERS OUT
D - Miguel Navarro (12/12/23 - trade from Chicago)
D - Steven Beitashour (11/28/23 - option declined, retired)
D - Sebastian Anderson (12/19/23 - re-signed)
M - Jack Price (11/28/23 - option declined)
M - Oliver Larraz (12/19/23 - re-signed)
GK - Abraham Rodriguez (11/28/23 - option declined)
F - Kimani Stewart-Baynes (12/19/23 - Generation adidas)
D - Gustavo Vallecilla (11/28/23 - option declined)
M - Omir Fernandez (12/20/23 - free agent)
GK - William Yarbrough (11/28/23 - option declined)
GK - Zack Steffen (1/4/24 - transfer from Manchester City)
F - Luis Díaz (11/28/23 - out of contract)
M - Djordje Mihailovic (1/8/24 - transfer from AZ Alkmaar)
F - Diego Rubio (11/28/23 - out of contract)
GK - Adam Beaudry (1/10/24 - homegrown)
M - Danny Leyva (11/28/23 - loan expired)
D/M - Jasper Löffelsend (1/10/24 - trade from RSL)
D - Andrew Gutman (12/12/23 - trade to Chicago)
M - Wayne Frederick (1/17/24 - SuperDraft)
D - Danny Wilson (1/2/24 - waived)
D - Nate Jones (1/17/24 - SuperDraft)
M - Sam Nicholson (1/2/24 - waived)
D - Sam Vines (1/22/24 - transfer from Royal Antwerp)
M - Max Alves (1/8/24 - transfer to Cuiabá)
F - Rémi Cabral (1/24/24 - MLS NEXT Pro)
D - Miguel Navarro (1/29/24 - loan to Talleres)
M - Lamine Diack (2/1/24 - loan from Nantes)
M - Braian Galván (2/9/24 - transfer to Banfield)
GK - Ethan Bandré (4/25/24 - MLS NEXT Pro)
D - Aboubacar Keita (2/22/24 - loan to Bohemian FC)
D - Reggie Cannon (9/11/24 - free)
M - Sidnei Tavares (2/23/24 - waived)
D - Alex Gersbach (2/23/24 - buyout)
GK - Marko Ilić (3/8/24 - loan to Sarpsborg 08 FF) 
M - Ralph Priso (3/12/24 - trade to Vancouver)
M - Lamine Diack (6/30/24 - loan termination)
GK - Marko Ilić (7/15/24 - transfer to Red Star Belgrade)
D - Aboubacar Keita (8/15/24 - waived)
D - Moïse Bombito (8/19/24 - transfer to OGC Nice)
Columbus Crew logo
Columbus Crew
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
GK - Nicholas Hagen (12/21/23 - signing)
D - Jimmy Medranda (12/12/23 - option declined)
M - Derrick Jones (12/21/23 - free agent)
D - Jake Morris (12/12/23 - option declined)
M - Marino Hinestroza (12/22/23 - transfer from Pachuca)
M - Isaiah Parente (12/12/23 - option declined)
M - Taha Habroune (1/17/24 - homegrown)
GK - Brady Scott (12/12/23 - option declined)
M - Cole Mrowka (3/5/24 - homegrown)
M - Julian Gressel (12/12/23 - out of contract)
M - Dylan Chambost (6/11/24 - transfer from Saint-Étienne)
D - Josh Williams (12/12/23 - out of contract)
M - Aziel Jackson (6/18/24 - trade from St. Louis)
D - Gustavo Vallecilla (12/12/23 - loan expired)
D - DeJuan Jones (7/31/24 - trade from New England)
M - Kevin Molino (2/2/24 - mutual contract termination)
D - Andrés Herrera (8/6/24 - loan from River Plate)
D - Keegan Hughes (2/23/24 - loan to Loudoun United)
GK - Abraham Romero (8/14/24 - trade from LAFC)
D - Philip Quinton (4/19/24 - trade to RSL)
M - Aidan Morris (6/28/24 - transfer to Middlesbrough FC)
F - Marino Hinestroza (7/26/24 - loan to Atlético Nacional)
D - Will Sands (7/31/24 - trade to New England)
FC Dallas logo
FC Dallas
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
F - Enes Sali (12/4/23 - transfer from Farul)
D - José Martínez (11/30/23 - option declined)
M - Alejandro Urzua (12/14/23 - homegrown)
M - Facundo Quignón (11/30/23 - option declined)
M - Tomas Pondeca (12/15/23 - MLS NEXT Pro)
D - Collin Smith (11/30/23 - option declined)
F - Malik Henry-Scott (12/18/23 - homegrown)
M - Jáder Obrian (11/30/23 - out of contract)
F - Logan Farrington (12/19/23 - SuperDraft)
F - Jesús Jiménez (2/6/24 - mutually part ways)
D - Omar Gonzalez (1/10/24 - free agent)
GK - Antonio Carrera (2/22/24 - loan to North Carolina FC)
GK - Jimmy Maurer (1/12/24 - re-signed)
F - José Mulato (6/27/24 - transfer to Spartak Subotica)
D - Amet Korça (1/24/24 - re-signed)
M - Patrickson Delgado (1/25/24 - loan from Independiente del Valle)
F - Petar Musa (2/1/24 - transfer from Benfica)
M - Carl Sainté (3/19/24 - MLS NEXT Pro)
M - Manuel Cafumana (7/22/24 - transfer from Maccabi Haifa)
D - Ruan (8/12/24 - trade from Montréal)
D.C. United logo
D.C. United
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
D - Aaron Herrera (12/12/23 - trade from Montréal)
M - Yamil Asad (12/1/23 - option declined)
M - Jared Stroud (12/12/23 - trade from St. Louis)
D - Eric Davis (12/1/23 - option declined)
D - Lucas Bartlett (12/12/23 - trade from St. Louis)
F - José Fajardo (12/1/23 - option declined)
M - Ethan Dobbelaere (12/15/23 - waivers)
D - Jacob Greene (12/1/23 - option declined)
D - Garrison Tubbs (12/21/23 - trade from Atlanta)
D - Brendan Hines-Ike (12/1/23 - option declined)
M - Gabriel Pirani (1/1/24 - transfer from Santos)
F - Erik Hurtado (12/1/23 - option declined)
F - Jacob Murrell (1/12/24 - SuperDraft)
D - Andy Najar (12/1/23 - option declined)
GK - Nathan Crockford (1/16/24 - SuperDraft)
F - Nigel Robertha (12/1/23 - option declined)
D - Christopher McVey (2/1/24 - trade from Miami)
D - Gaoussou Samaké (12/1/23 - option declined)
M - Matti Peltola (2/2/24 - signing)
D - Donovan Pines (12/1/23 - out of contract)
D - Conner Antley (2/14/24 - transfer from Tampa Bay Rowdies)
D - Derrick Williams (12/1/23 - out of contract)
D - David Schnegg (7/4/24 - transfer from SK Sturm Graz)
D - Ruan (12/12/23 - trade to Montréal)
F - Dominique Badji (7/4/24 - free)
M - Chris Durkin (12/12/23 - trade to St. Louis)
M - Boris Enow (7/22/24 - transfer from Maccabi Netanya)
D - Hayden Sargis (3/5/24 - loan to Las Vegas Lights)
M - Jeremy Garay (3/13/24 - loan to El Paso Locomotive)
GK - Luis Zamudio (5/2/24 - loan to Colorado Springs)
D - Matai Akinmboni (5/14/24 - loan to Loudoun United)
D - Mohanad Jeahze (6/3/24 - buyout)
D - Steven Birnbaum (7/16/24 - retirement)
F - Kristian Fletcher (8/30/24 - loan to Nottingham Forest)
Houston Dynamo FC logo
Houston Dynamo FC
PLAYERS IN    
PLAYERS OUT
D - Griffin Dorsey (12/19/23 - free agent)
F - Ifunanyachi Achara (12/4/23 - option declined)
F - Stephen Annor Gyamfi (12/19/23 - Generation adidas)
M - Charles Auguste (12/4/23 - option declined)
D - Kieran Sargeant (1/15/24 - homegrown)
F - Beto Avila (12/4/23 - option declined) 
M - Ján Greguš (2/5/24 - free agent)
D - Teenage Hadebe (12/4/23 - option declined)
F - Gabriel Segal (2/16/24 - trade from New York City)
D - Mujeeb Murana (12/4/23 - option declined)
M - Ousmane Sylla (2/24/24 - SuperDraft)
F - Daniel Rios (12/4/23 - option declined)
M - Latif Blessing (3/14/24 - trade from Toronto FC)
M - Matías Vera (12/4/23 - option declined)
F - McKinze Gaines (4/22/24 - trade from Nashville SC)
F - Iván Franco (12/4/23 - loan expired)
M - Jefferson Valverde (4/26/24 - transfer from LDU Quito)
F - Corey Baird (12/4/23 - out of contract)
F - Ezequiel Ponce (6/17/24 - transfer from AEK Athens)
F - Thorleifur Úlfarsson (1/21/24 - transfer to Debreceni VSC)
F - Lawrence Ennali (7/18/24 - transfer from Górnik Zabrze)
D - Chase Gasper (1/30/24 - trade to Chicago)
F - Exon Arzú (8/20/24 - transfer from Real España)
M - Júnior Moreno (9/17/24 - free)
Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
GK - Hugo Lloris (12/30/23 - transfer from Tottenham)
D - Giorgio Chiellini (12/12/23 - retired)
D - Lorenzo Dellavalle (1/24/24 - MLS NEXT Pro)
M - Danny Crisostomo (12/12/23 - option declined)
D - Omar Campos (1/30/24 - transfer from Santos Laguna)
D - Julian Gaines (12/12/23 - option declined)
F - Tomás Ángel (1/31/24 - free)
GK - Eldin Jakupovic (12/12/23 - option declined)
F - David Martínez (2/1/24 - transfer from Monagas)
D - Tony Leone (12/12/23 - option declined)
M - Eduard Atuesta (2/8/24 - loan from Palmeiras)
D - Denil Maldonado (12/12/23 - option declined)
D - Maxime Chanot (3/27/24 - transfer from AC Ajaccio)
GK - John McCarthy (12/12/23 - option declined)
F - Kei Kamara (3/29/24 - free agent)
D - Diego Rosales (12/12/23 - option declined)
F - Luis Müller (5/3/24 - MLS NEXT Pro) 
M - Christian Torres (12/12/23 - option declined)
F - Olivier Giroud (5/14/24 - free)
D - Mohamed Traore (12/12/23 - option declined)
M - Tommy Musto (5/29/24 - MLS NEXT PRO)
M - Kellyn Acosta (12/12/23 - out of contract)
GK - Thomas Hasal (6/5/24 - free)
GK - Maxime Crépeau (12/12/23 - out of contract)
M - Lewis O'Brien (7/30/24 - loan from Nottingham Forest)
D - Diego Palacios (12/12/23 - out of contract)
D - Marlon (9/11/24 - free)
F - Carlos Vela (12/12/23 - out of contract)
D - Luca Bombino (9/13/24 - homegrown)
F - Mario González (1/17/24 - loan to Sporting de Gijón)
D - Diego Rosales (9/13/24 - homegrown)
M - Filip Krastev (1/27/24 - loan termination)
F - Adrian Wibowo (9/13/24 - homegrown)
F - Stipe Biuk (7/8/24 - transfer to Real Valladolid)
GK - David Ochoa (9/13/24 - MLS NEXT Pro)
D - Mamadou Fall (7/22/24 - transfer to FC Barcelona)
F - Carlos Vela (9/16/24 - free)
F - Tomás Ángel (8/2/24 - loan to Phoenix Rising)
F - Mario González (8/2/24 - loan to FC Famalicão)
M - Francisco Ginella (8/8/24 - mutual contract termination)
GK - Abraham Romero (8/14/24 - trade to Columbus)
LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
F - Miguel Berry (12/19/23 - rights from Atlanta)
D - Tony Alfaro (11/10/23 - option declined)
D - John Nelson (12/21/23 - free agent)
D - Calegari (11/10/23 - option declined)
GK - John McCarthy (1/5/24 - free agent)
GK - Jonathan Klinsmann (11/10/23 - option declined)
D - Miki Yamane (1/5/24 - transfer from Kawasaki Frontale)
D - Kelvin Leerdam (11/10/23 - option declined)
F - Gabriel Pec (1/30/24 - transfer from Vasco da Gama)
M - Uri Rosell (11/10/23 - option declined)
F - Joseph Paintsil (2/21/24 - transfer from Genk)
F - Billy Sharp (11/10/23 - option declined)
F - Aaron Bibout (2/23/24 - MLS NEXT Pro)
F - Michael Barrios (11/10/23 - out of contract)
M - Tucker Lepley (2/23/24 - SuperDraft)
F - Douglas Costa (11/10/23 - out of contract)
GK - Brady Scott (3/8/24 - free)
F - Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez (11/10/23 - out of contract)
D - Emiro Garcés (4/2/24 - loan from Deportivo Pereira)
M - Adam Saldaña (11/10/23 - out of contract)
M - Isaiah Parente (7/12/24 - MLS NEXT Pro)
D - Raheem Edwards (12/11/23 - trade to Montréal)
M - Marco Reus (8/15/24 - free)
F - Preston Judd (12/14/23 - trade to San Jose)
F - Tyler Boyd (12/30/23 - trade to Nashville)
D - Chris Mavinga (2/21/24 - waived)
GK - Jonathan Bond (2/22/24 - mutually part ways)
D - Marcus Ferkranus (6/6/24 - transfer to Brisbane Roar)
M - Daniel Aguirre (6/10/24 - transfer to Chivas)
M - Gino Vivi (7/5/24 - loan to Deportivo Saprissa)
M - Jonny Pérez (7/30/24 - loan to Nashville)
F - Aaron Bibout (8/15/24 - loan to FC Tulsa)
Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
F - Luis Suárez (12/22/23 - free)
F - Josef Martínez (10/25/23 - option declined)
D/M - Julian Gressel (1/9/24 - free agent)
F - Jake LaCava (10/25/23 - option declined)
D - Tyler Hall (1/10/24 - homegrown)
M - Victor Ulloa (10/25/23 - out of contract)
D - Israel Boatwright (1/10/24 - homegrown)
D - Kamal Miller (1/4/24 - trade to Portland)
D - Nicolás Freire (1/23/24 - loan from Pumas)
D - Leandro González Pírez (1/6/24 - transfer to River Plate)
M - Federico Redondo (2/23/24 - transfer from Argentinos Juniors)
F - Nicolás Stefanelli (1/31/24 - transfer to Fehérvár FC)
M - Yannick Bright (3/22/24 - SuperDraft)
D - Christopher McVey (2/1/24 - trade to D.C.)
D - Marcelo Weigandt (3/28/24 - loan from Boca Juniors)
M - Gregore (2/19/24 - transfer to Botafogo)
F - Leo Afonso (4/2/24 - MLS NEXT Pro)
F - Corentin Jean (2/20/24 - buyout)
M - Matías Rojas (4/23/24 - free)
D - DeAndre Yedlin (3/4/24 - trade to Cincinnati)
D - David Martínez (7/25/24 - loan from River Plate)
M - Jean Mota (3/5/24 - transfer to Vitória)
GK - Óscar Ustari (9/9/24 - free)
D - Harvey Neville (3/15/24 - mutual contract termination)
F - Edison Azcona (7/9/24 - transfer to Las Vegas Lights)
F - Emerson Rodríguez (7/16/24 - loan to Vasco da Gama)
F - Shanyder Borgelin (8/8/24 - transfer to Vendsyssel)
Minnesota United FC logo
Minnesota United FC
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
M - Wil Trapp (12/21/23 - re-signed)
D - Bakaye Dibassy (12/1/23 - option declined)
D - Derek Dodson (1/15/24 - signing)
GK - Eric Dick (12/1/23 - option declined)
F - Jordan Adebayo-Smith (1/15/24 - signing)
GK - Fred Emmings (12/1/23 - option declined)
M - Alejandro Bran (1/16/24 - loan from Herediano)
F - Ménder García (12/1/23 - option declined)
M - Carlos Harvey (1/24/24 - transfer from Phoenix Rising)
M - Jan Gregus (12/1/23 - option declined)
M - Moses Nyeman (1/25/24 - waivers)
M - Emmanuel Iwe (12/1/23 - option declined)
D - Victor Eriksson (1/25/24 - signing)
D - Ryen Jiba (12/1/23 - option declined)
D - Morris Duggan (2/23/24 - SuperDraft)
F - Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (12/1/23 - option declined)
D - Hugo Bacharach (3/5/24 - SuperDraft)
F - Cameron Dunbar (12/1/23 - out of contract)
M - Samuel Shashoua (6/5/24 - free)
D - Brent Kallman (12/1/23 - out of contract)
GK - Alec Smir (6/15/24 - MLS NEXT Pro)
D - Ethan Bristow (12/28/23 - loan to Stockport County)
F - Kelvin Yeboah (7/27/24 - transfer from Genoa)
D - Mikael Marques (2/15/24 - loan to Västerås SK)
D - Jefferson Díaz (7/29/24 - transfer from Deportivo Cali)
D - Derek Dodson (5/22/24 - loan to Birmingham Legion)
D - Matúš Kmeť (8/5/24 - transfer from AS Trenčín)
M - Emanuel Reynoso (5/30/24 - transfer to Club Tijuana)
M - Joaquín Pereyra (8/15/24 - transfer from Atlético Tucumán)
D - Victor Eriksson (6/29/24 - transfer to Hammarby IF)
D - Anthony Markanich (8/15/24 - trade from St. Louis)
M - Kervin Arriaga (6/30/24 - transfer to Partizan Belgrade)
M - Loïc Mesanvi (8/23/24 - MLS NEXT Pro)
M - Caden Clark (8/8/24 - trade to Montréal)
F - Patrick Weah (8/9/24 - loan to HB Køge)
D - Morris Duggan (8/9/24 - loan to Rhode Island FC)
M - Alejandro Bran (9/5/24 - loan to Burton Albion)
CF Montréal logo
CF Montréal
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
D - Raheem Edwards (12/11/23 - trade from LA Galaxy)
F - Jean-Aniel Assi (12/1/23 - option declined)
D - Ruan (12/12/23 - trade from D.C. United)
D - Zachary Brault-Guillard (12/1/23 - option declined)
GK - Sebastian Breza (1/15/24 - transfer from Bologna)
M - Ahmed Hamdi (12/1/23 - option declined)
D - Joaquín Sosa (1/15/24 - loan from Bologna)
F - Jojea Kwizera (12/1/23 - option declined)
M - Dominic Iankov (1/29/24 - transfer from Ludogorets)
GK - James Pantemis (12/1/23 - option declined)
F - Matías Cóccaro (1/31/24 - transfer from Huracán)
M - Sean Rea (12/1/23 - option declined)
F - Josef Martínez (2/6/24 - free agent)
F - Romell Quioto (12/1/23 - out of contract)
D - Grayson Doody (3/5/24 - SuperDraft)
D - Aaron Herrera (12/12/23 - trade to D.C. United)
M - Alessandro Biello (3/27/24 - homegrown)
M - Matteo Schiavoni (3/27/24 - loan to Forge FC)
M - Matteo Schiavoni (3/27/24 - transfer from Bologna)
D - Róbert Thorkelsson (4/4/24 - loan to Kongsvinger IL Toppfotball)
D - Tom Pearce (7/12/24 - free)
F - Chinonso Offor (6/26/24 - transfer to Arda Kardzhali)
D - Dawid Bugaj (7/16/24 - transfer from SPAL)
F - Mason Toye (7/23/24 - trade to Portland)
M - Caden Clark (8/8/24 - trade from Minnesota)
M - Rida Zouhir (8/7/24 - loan to Birmingham Legion)
M - Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (8/9/24 - trade from Toronto)
M - Ilias Iliadis (8/8/24 - loan to Atlético Ottawa)
D - Ruan (8/12/24 - trade to Dallas)
F - Ariel Lassiter (8/14/24 - trade to Chicago)
M - Mathieu Choinière (8/27/24 - transfer to Grasshopper Club)
Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
M - Dru Yearwood (12/11/23 - trade from New York)
F - Kemy Amiche (11/30/23 - option declined)
F - McKinze Gaines (12/14/23 - trade from Charlotte)
D - Nick DePuy (11/30/23 - option declined)
F - Forster Ajago (12/20/23 - signing)
F - Tyler Freeman (11/30/23 - option declined)
F - Tyler Boyd (12/30/23 - trade from LA)
D - Ahmed Longmire (11/30/23 - option declined)
M - Isaiah Jones (2/7/24 - homegrown)
F - Nebiyou Perry (11/30/23 - option declined) 
M - Amar Sejdić (2/8/24 - free agent)
D - Laurence Wyke (11/30/23 - option declined)
D - Brent Kallman (2/13/24 - free agent)
F - Ethan Zubak (11/30/23 - option declined)
F - Woobens Pacius (2/15/24 - signing)
M - Luke Haakenson (11/30/23 - out of contract)
D - Julian Gaines (2/20/24 - signing)
M - Dax McCarty (11/30/23 - out of contract)
M - Patrick Yazbek (7/22/24 - transfer from Viking FK)
F - Fafà Picault (11/30/23 - out of countract)
M - Jonny Pérez (7/30/24 - loan from LA)
F - McKinze Gaines (4/22/24 - trade to Houston)
New England Revolution logo
New England Revolution
PLAYERS IN    
PLAYERS OUT
M - Tomás Chancalay (11/28/23 - transfer from Racing Club)
M - Maciel (12/1/23 - option declined)
D - Nick Lima (12/11/23 - trade from Austin)
D/M - Christian Makoun (12/1/23 - option declined)
M - Ema Boateng (1/2/24 - re-signed)
D - Ben Reveno (12/1/23 - option declined)
D - Jonathan Mensah (1/4/24 - free agent)
D - Ben Sweat (12/1/23 - option declined)
GK - Henrich Ravas (1/6/24 - transfer from Widzew Łódź)
F - Gustavo Bou (12/1/23 - out of contract)
D - Xavier Arreaga (4/23/24 - trade from Seattle)
D - Omar Gonzalez (12/1/23 - out of contract)
GK - Aljaz Ivacic (4/23/24 - free)
F - Justin Rennicks (12/1/23 - out of contract)
D - Will Sands (7/31/24 - trade from Columbus)
GK - Tomáš Vaclík (1/9/24 - buyout)
F - Luca Langoni (8/2/24 - transfer from Boca Juniors)
M - Damian Rivera (2/19/24 - loan to Tampa Bay Rowdies)
D - Tim Parker (8/3/24 - trade from St. Louis)
GK - Jacob Jackson (4/23/24 - waived)
M - Alhassan Yusuf (8/12/24 - transfer from Royal Antwerp)
GK - Henrich Ravas (7/14/24 - transfer to KS Cracovia)
D - DeJuan Jones (7/31/24 - trade to Columbus)    
D - Henry Kessler (8/3/24 - trade to St. Louis)
D - Ryan Spaulding (8/20/24 - loan to Tampa Bay Rowdies)
M - Noel Buck (8/31/24 - loan to Southampton FC)
New York City FC logo
New York City FC
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
F - Zidane Yañez (12/22/23 - homegrown)
D - Nico Benalcazar (10/30/23 - option declined)
GK - Alex Rando (1/12/24 - homegrown)
D - Braian Cufré (10/30/23 - option declined)
M - Andrés Perea (1/15/24 - trade from Philadelphia)
F - Jonathan Jimenez (10/30/23 - option declined)
M - Hannes Wolf (1/16/24 - transfer from Borussia Mönchengladbach)
M - Alfredo Morales (10/30/23 - option declined)
F - Malachi Jones (1/22/24 - SuperDraft)
D - Samuel Owusu (10/30/23 - option declined)
F - Agustín Ojeda (2/2/24 - transfer from Racing Club)
F - Matias Pellegrini (10/30/23 - option declined)
D - Strahinja Tanasijević (2/5/24 - transfer from Spartak Subotica)
D - Stephen Turnbull (10/30/23 - option declined)
GK - Tomás Romero (2/6/24 - signing)
M - Andrés Perea (10/30/23 - loan expiration)
F - Jovan Mijatović (2/19/24 - transfer from Red Star Belgrade)
M - Richie Ledezma (10/30/23 - loan expiration)
D - Rio Hope-Gund (3/1/24 - MLS NEXT Pro)
GK - Cody Mizell (1/23/24 - trade to D.C. United)
M - Nicolás Acevedo (1/26/24 - loan to Bahia)
F - Thiago Andrade (2/8/24 - loan to Shenzhen Peng)
F - Gabriel Segal (2/16/24 - trade to Houston)
F - Andres Jasson (6/7/24 - exit for Aalborg BK)
F - Talles Magno (8/9/24 - loan to Corinthians)


New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
M - Emil Forsberg (12/16/23 - transfer from RB Leipzig)
D - Hassan Ndam (12/1/23 - option declined)
D - Noah Eile (1/12/24 - transfer from Malmö FF)
D - Matt Nocita (12/1/23 - option declined)
F - Roald Mitchell (1/14/24 - homegrown)
D - Jayden Reid (12/1/23 - option declined)
D - Aidan O'Connor (1/26/24 - SuperDraft)
M - Steven Sserwadda (12/1/23 - option declined)
M - Dennis Gjengaar (2/16/24 - transfer from Odds BK)
F - Omir Fernandez (12/1/23 - out of contract)
M - Felipe Carballo (8/15/24 - loan from Grêmio)
F - Jorge Cabezas-Hurtado (12/1/23 - loan expiration)
M - Dru Yearwood (12/11/23 - trade to Nashville)
F - Tom Barlow (12/18/23 - trade to Chicago)
M - Luquinhas (1/12/24 - transfer to Fortaleza)
M - Frankie Amaya (6/27/24 - transfer to Toluca)
GK - A.J. Marcucci (7/21/24 - loan to IF Gnistan)
D - Juan José Mina (8/16/24 - loan to Estrela)
M - Bento Estrela (8/28/24 - transfer to Sporting Lisbon)
Orlando City SC logo
Orlando City SC
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
M - Wilder Cartagena (12/14/23 - signing)
M - Mauricio Pereyra (12/6/23 - mutual contract termination)
F - Iván Angulo (1/3/24 - transfer from Palmeiras)
F - Wilfredo Rivera (12/11/23 - option declined)
M - Nicolás Lodeiro (1/4/24 - free agent)
M - Júnior Urso (12/11/23 - option declined)
D - Tahir Reid-Brown (1/23/24 - homegrown)
GK - Adam Grinwis (12/11/23 - out of contract)
D - David Brekalo (2/8/24 - transfer from Viking FK)
D - Antônio Carlos (12/16/23 - transfer to Fluminense)
F - Luis Muriel (2/15/24 - transfer from Atalanta)
D - Luca Petrasso (1/12/24 - loan to Triestina)
M - Jeorgio Kocevski (2/20/24 - SuperDraft)
F - Gastón González (1/27/24 - loan to Nacional)
F - Yutaro Tsukada (8/15/24 - SuperDraft)
M - Heine Gikling Bruseth (8/20/24 - transfer from Kristiansund)
Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
M - Sanders Ngabo (11/16/23 - transfer from Lyngby Boldklub)
D - Anton Sorenson (12/4/23 - option declined)
D - Isaiah LeFlore (12/12/23 - signing)
GK - Joe Bendik (12/4/23 - out of contract)
M - Nick Pariano (12/14/23 - homegrown)
F - Nelson Pierre (1/11/24 - loan to Skövde AIK)
D - Kai Wagner (1/11/24 - re-signed)
M - Andrés Perea (1/15/24 - trade to NYCFC)
D - Jamir Berdecio (1/18/24 - loan from Oriente Petrolero)
D - Brandan Craig (2/15/24 - loan to El Paso Locomotive)
F - Markus Anderson (1/29/24 - transfer from Rayo Majadahonda)
F - Joaquín Torres (2/22/24 - loan to Universidad Católica) 
GK - Oliver Semmle (1/31/24 - transfer from Louisville City)
D - Matt Real (4/18/24 - loan to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)
M - Alejandro Bedoya (2/1/24 - re-signed)
F - Julián Carranza (6/30/24 - transfer to Feyenoord)
M - David Vazquez (4/29/24 - homegrown)
M - Richard Odada (7/27/24 - transfer to Dundee United)
GK - Andrew Rick (5/4/24 - homegrown)
M - Sanders Ngabo (8/15/24 - transfer to AC Horsens)
M - Cavan Sullivan (5/9/24 - homegrown)
M - José Martínez (8/26/24 - transfer to Corinthians)
F - Samuel Adeniran (7/18/24 - trade from St. Louis)
D - Damion Lowe (8/27/24 - transfer to Al-Akhdoud)
M - CJ Olney (8/6/24 - homegrown)
M - Danley Jean Jacques (8/8/24 - transfer from FC Metz)
Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
D - Kamal Miller (1/4/24 - trade from Miami)
M - Bryan Acosta (11/30/23 - option declined)
GK - Trey Muse (1/5/24 - transfer from Charleston Battery)
F - Franck Boli (11/30/23 - option declined)
GK - James Pantemis (1/5/24 - free agent)
M - Noel Caliskan (11/30/23 - option declined)
D - Eric Miller (1/9/24 - re-signed)
M - Diego Gutierrez (11/30/23 - option declined)
GK - Maxime Crépeau (1/17/24 - free agent)
F - Jaroslaw Niezgoda (11/30/23 - option declined)
F - Jonathan Rodríguez (3/20/24 - transfer from Club América)
D - Justin Rasmussen (11/30/23 - option declined)
D - Finn Surman (7/19/24 - transfer from Wellington Phoenix)
M - Sebastian Blanco (11/30/23 - out of contract)
F - Mason Toye (7/23/24 - trade from Montréal)
GK - David Bingham (11/30/23 - contract expired)
M - Yimmi Chara (1/2/24 - transfer to Junior FC)
GK - Hunter Sulte (2/23/24 - loan to Indy Eleven)
GK - Aljaz Ivacic (3/19/24 - waived)
F - Tega Ikoba (3/22/24 - loan to Indy Eleven) 
F - Dairon Asprilla (7/9/24 - transfer to Atlético Nacional)
D - Larrys Mabiala (8/5/24 - mutually part ways)
F - Nathan Fogaça (8/13/24 - mutually part ways)


Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
D - Tommy Silva (1/5/24 - homegrown)
M - Julio Benitez (11/17/23 - option declined)
D - Kevin Bonilla (1/10/24 - SuperDraft)
F - Damir Kreilach (11/17/23 - option declined)
F - Fidel Barajas (1/11/24 - transfer from Charleston Battery)
M - Scott Caldwell (11/17/23 - out of contract)
D - Alexandros Katranis (2/2/24 - transfer from Piast Gliwice)
F - Danny Musovski (11/17/23 - out of contract)
M - Matt Crooks (2/12/24 - transfer from Middlesbrough)
M - Moses Neyman (11/17/23 - loan expired)
M/F - Matthew Bell (2/19/24 - SuperDraft)
D/M - Jasper Löffelsend (1/10/24 - trade to Colorado)
F - Zavier Gozo (2/20/24 - homegrown)
F - Jefferson Savarino (1/13/24 - transfer to Botafogo)
M - Luca Moisa (2/20/24 - homegrown)
F - Rubio Rubín (1/14/24 - loan to Queretaro)
D - Philip Quinton (4/19/24 - trade from Columbus)
D - Delentz Pierre (2/19/24 - loan to Colorado Springs Switchbacks)
F - Benji Michel (7/19/24 - free)
D/M - Kevon Lambert (2/19/24 - loan to San Antonio FC)
F - Lachlan Brook (7/23/24 - transfer from Western Sydney Wanderers)
M - Fidel Barajas (7/2/24 - transfer to Chivas Guadalajara)
D - Javain Brown (7/31/24 - waivers)
D - Bryan Oviedo (8/15/24 - waived)
M - Diogo Gonçalves (8/9/24 - transfer from FC Copenhagen) 
M - Andrés Gómez (8/17/24 - transfer to Stade Rennais)
F - Dominik Marczuk (8/14/24 - transfer from Jagiellonia Białystok)
San Jose Earthquakes logo
San Jose Earthquakes
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
F - Preston Judd (12/14/23 - trade from LA Galaxy)
D - Oskar Ågren (12/1/23 - option declined)
M - Alfredo Morales (1/4/24 - rights from NYCFC)
M - Cam Cilley (12/1/23 - option declined)
M - Tommy Thompson (1/5/24 - re-signed)
M - Judson (12/1/23 - option declined)
M - Jack Skahan (1/10/24 - re-signed)
M - Jamiro Monteiro (12/1/23 - option declined)
GK - William Yarbrough (1/16/24 - rights from Colorado)
D - Nathan (12/1/23 - option declined)
D - Vítor Costa (2/7/24 - transfer from CS Marítimo)
D - Keegan Tingey (12/1/23 - option declined)
D - Bruno Wilson (2/8/24 - signing)
D - Miguel Trauco (12/1/23 - option declined)
GK - Mikołaj Biegański (2/8/24 - loan from Wisła Kraków)
D - Jonathan Mensah (12/1/23 - out of contract)
F - Amahl Pellegrino (2/9/24 - transfer from Bodø/Glimt)
F - Ayo Akinola (12/1/23 - loan expired)
D - Jamar Ricketts (2/21/24 - SuperDraft)
F - Matthew Hoppe (12/1/23 - loan expired)
M - Hernán López (4/25/24 - transfer from Godoy Cruz)
F - Cade Cowell (1/15/24 - transfer to Chivas)
GK - Jacob Jackson (4/29/24 - waivers)
GK - Mikołaj Biegański (6/28/24 - loan terminated)
Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
GK - Stefan Frei (12/5/23 - re-signed)
GK - Stefan Cleveland (12/4/23 - option declined)
D - Nathan (1/11/24 - free agent)
M - Ethan Dobbelaere (12/4/23 - option declined)
F - Braudílio Rodrigues (1/12/24 - MLS NEXT Pro)
F - Héber (12/4/23 - option declined)
D - Jonathan Bell (1/12/24 - Re-Entry Draft)
D - Abdoulaye Cissoko (12/4/23 - out of contract)
M - Pedro de la Vega (1/24/24 - transfer from Lanús)
M - Nicolás Lodeiro - (12/4/23 - out of contract)
F - Danny Musovski (2/1/24 - free agent)
F - Fredy Montero (12/4/23 - out of contract)
F - Georgi Minoungou (8/28/24 - MLS NEXT Pro)
M - Kelyn Rowe (12/4/23 - out of contract)
D - Xavier Arreaga (4/23/24 - trade to New England)
Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
D - Zorhan Bassong (12/12/23 - signing)
M - Roger Espinoza (12/1/23 - option declined)
F - Alenis Vargas (12/15/23 - transfer from Desamparados)
D - Kortne Ford (12/1/23 - option declined)
M - Memo Rodríguez (2/1/24 - free agent)
M - Felipe Gutiérrez (12/1/23 - option declined)
GK - Ryan Schewe (2/5/24 - SuperDraft)
D - Graham Zusi (12/1/23 - option declined)
D - Joaquín Fernández (8/13/24 - free)
M - Cam Duke (12/1/23 - out of contract)
M - Gadi Kinda (12/1/23 - out of contract)
GK - Kendall McIntosh (12/1/23 - out of contract)
M - Ozzie Cisneros (4/16/24 - loan to Carolina Core FC)
F - Marinos Tzionis (7/26/24 - transfer to FK Čukarički)
D - Kayden Pierre (9/4/24 - transfer to Genk)
St. Louis City SC logo
St. Louis City SC
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
GK - Christian Olivares (12/5/23 - MLS NEXT Pro)
GK - Michael Creek (11/29/23 - option declined)
M - Chris Durkin (12/12/23 - trade from D.C. United)
M - Max Schneider (11/29/23 - option declined)
D - Tomas Totland (12/21/23 - transfer from BK Häcken)
D - Jon Bell (11/29/23 - out of contract)
D - Nikolas Dyhr (1/8/24 - transfer from FC Midtjylland)
D - John Nelson (11/29/23 - out of contract)
M - Hosei Kijima (2/20/24 - SuperDraft)
M - Jared Stroud (12/12/23 - trade to D.C. United)
M - Cedric Teuchert (5/28/24 - free)
D - Lucas Bartlett (12/12/23 - trade to D.C. United)
D/M - Jake Girdwood-Reich (6/3/24 - transfer from Sydney FC)
M - Miguel Perez (1/22/24 - loan to Birmingham Legion)
M - John Klein (6/22/24 - MLS NEXT Pro)
F - Nicholas Gioacchini (1/24/24 - transfer to Como 1907)
M - Marcel Hartel (7/2/24 - free)
F - Isak Jensen (5/27/24 - transfer to Viborg FF)
D - Michael Wentzel (7/3/24 - MLS NEXT Pro)
M - Aziel Jackson (6/18/24 - trade to Columbus)    
D - Jayden Reid (7/7/24 - MLS NEXT Pro)
D - Nikolas Dyhr (6/18/24 - transfer to Randers)
F - Simon Becher (7/23/24 - loan from AC Horsens)
F - Samuel Adeniran (7/18/24 - trade to Philadelphia)
D - Jannes Horn (8/2/24 - loan from Nürnberg)
D - Tim Parker (8/3/24 - trade to New England)
D - Henry Kessler (8/3/24 - trade from New England)
D - Anthony Markanich (8/15/24 - trade to Minnesota)
M - Njabulo Blom (9/3/24 - loan to Kaizer Chiefs)
Toronto FC logo
Toronto FC
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
F - Tyrese Spicer (12/19/23 - SuperDraft)
D - Themi Antonoglou (11/2/23 - option declined)
M - Deybi Flores (1/9/24 - transfer from Fehérvár FC)
GK - Greg Ranjitsingh (11/2/23 - option declined)
D - Kevin Long (2/20/24 - transfer from Birmingham City)
GK - Tomás Romero (11/2/23 - option declined)
GK - Greg Ranjitsingh (2/22/24 - re-signed)
F - CJ Sapong (11/2/23 - option declined)
D - Richie Laryea (2/23/24 - transfer from Nottingham Forest)
M - Víctor Vázquez (11/2/23 - option declined)
D - Nicksoen Gomis (2/23/24 - transfer from Sheffield United)
D - Cristián Gutierrez (11/2/23 - out of contract)
D - Adam Pearlman (2/24/24 - homegrown)
M - Franco Ibarra (11/2/23 - loan expiration)
M - Matty Longstaff (2/29/24 - free)
M - Michael Bradley (11/2/23 - retirement)
M - Derrick Etienne Jr. (4/24/24 - trade from Atlanta)
F - Adama Diomande (2/23/24 - waived)
D - Henry Wingo (7/18/24 - free)
F - Hugo Mbongue (3/5/24 - loan to San Antonio FC)
D - Nathaniel Edwards (9/17/24 - MLS NEXT Pro)
M - Latif Blessing (3/14/24 - trade to Houston)
F - Charlie Sharp (9/17/24 - MLS NEXT Pro)
D - Luke Singh (3/22/24 - loan to Atlético Ottawa) 
F - Ayo Akinola (5/7/24 - mutual contract termination)
F - Jordan Perruzza (5/20/24 - waived)
M - Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (8/9/24 - trade to Montréal)
F - Cassius Mailula (8/21/24 - loan to Wydad AC)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
PLAYERS IN
PLAYERS OUT
M - Sebastian Berhalter (12/6/23 - re-signed)
D - Matteo Campagna (11/10/23 - option declined)
F - Damir Kreilach (12/29/23 - free agent)
M - Kamron Habibullah (11/10/23 - option declined)
F - Fafà Picault (1/11/24 - free agent)
GK - Thomas Hasal (11/10/23 - option declined)
D - Bjørn Inge Utvik (1/30/24 - signing)
F - Simon Becher (1/17/24 - transfer to AC Horsens)
D - Belal Halbouni (2/5/24 - signing)
M - Caio Alexandre (1/20/24 - transfer to Fortaleza)
GK - Joe Bendik (2/17/24 - free agent)
D - Javain Brown (7/29/24 - waived)    
M - Ralph Priso (3/12/24 - trade from Colorado)
D - Luís Martins (9/2/24 - contract buyout)
D - Giuseppe Bovalina (4/23/24 - transfer from Adelaide United)
D - Édier Ocampo (8/8/24 - transfer from Atlético Nacional)
M - Stuart Armstrong (9/3/24 - free)
M - Jeevan Badwal (9/13/24 - homegrown)
F - Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau (9/13/24 - MLS NEXT Pro)
