Fantasy Soccer Advice

2022 MLS Fantasy Round 29 Positional Rankings

By Schuyler Redpath @DraftKicks

Facundo Torres Fantasy advice

The final round of MLS Fantasy is upon us! There are multiple league titles still up for grabs, so it’s time to make one last push for fantasy glory. With playoff races coming down to Decision Day, there are sure to be some big performances that could help your team make some big gains to finish strong.

Inter Miami host Orlando City on Wednesday (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) to kick the round off, so let’s dive in one last time and take a closer look at the top fantasy plays and values at each position.

Teams on DGW: MIA, ORL

*NOTE - the rescheduled Charlotte FC vs. Columbus Crew match will NOT count towards Week 29. Players from these teams will only accrue points on Decision Day.

Start playing today!

Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 29 preview podcast

Goalkeepers

Drake Callender and Pedro Gallese are the only two goalkeepers with the potential to play twice this round, and both are high on the fantasy radar with Inter Miami and Orlando City on the playoff bubble. Callender kept a clean sheet at Toronto last round, and with two home games this week he’ll be called upon to keep Miami’s postseason hopes alive.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Drake Callender
MIA
vs. ORL, vs. MTL
$6.9
2. Pedro Gallese
ORL
at MIA, vs. CLB
$7.6
3. Andre Blake
PHI
vs. TOR
$10.9
4. Carlos Coronel
RBNY
vs. CLT
$6.7
5. Zac MacMath
RSL
vs. POR
$9.0
Value Goalkeepers
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Dayne St. Clair
MIN
vs. VAN
$5.9
2. Spencer Richey
CHI
vs. NE
$5.3
3. Pablo Sisniega
CLT
at RBNY
$5.5

Defenders

Damion Lowe put up nine fantasy points in Miami’s 1-0 win over Toronto, and with a lack of standout DGW defenders he gets the nod as the top option given his ability to accrue bonus points.

If you’re really looking to gain some ground, Orlando City’s Joao Moutinho could supply an attacking spark from the back. He’s sent in six crosses in three straight matches and has big fantasy upside if he can make an impact on both ends of the field.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Damion Lowe
MIA
vs. ORL, vs. MTL
$8.3
2. Joao Moutinho
ORL
at MIA, vs. CLB
$9.3
3. Aime Mabika
MIA
vs. ORL, vs. MTL
$6.2
4. Antonio Carlos
ORL
at MIA, vs. CLB
$7.3
5. Ruan
ORL
at MIA, vs. CLB
$6.1
6. DeAndre Yedlin
MIA
vs. ORL, vs. MTL
$6.8
7. Chris McVey
MIA
vs. ORL, vs. MTL
$7.2
8. Rodrigo Schlegel
ORL
at MIA, vs. CLB
$6.6
9. Jakob Glesnes
PHI
vs. TOR
$12.3
10. Aaron Herrera
RSL
vs. POR
$9.4
Value Defenders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Matt Real
PHI
vs. TOR
$4.0
2. Kemar Lawrence
MIN
vs. VAN
$4.5
3. Brent Kallman
MIN
vs. VAN
$5.6

Midfielders

Facundo Torres has come alive down the stretch, scoring four goals and adding three assists over Orlando’s last eight matches. He’s a big reason why the Lions currently sit above the playoff line and he’ll look to carry that momentum into the last two games of the season to help Orlando City punch a ticket to the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Facundo Torres
ORL
at MIA, vs. CLB
$11.7
2. Mauricio Pereyra
ORL
at MIA, vs. CLB
$8.8
3. Emanuel Reynoso
MIN
vs. VAN
$13.0
4. Sebastian Driussi
ATX
vs. COL
$12.9
5. Luciano Acosta
CIN
at DC
$13.4
6. Daniel Gazdag
PHI
vs. TOR
$13.6
7. Lucas Zelarayan
CLB
at ORL
$11.5
8. Ryan Gauld
VAN
at MIN
$11.1
9. Hany Mukhtar
NSH
at LAFC
$18.0
10. Djordje Mihailovic
MTL
at MIA
$9.5
11. Carles Gil
NE
at CHI
$13.1
12. Juan Mota
MIA
vs. ORL, vs. MTL
$8.6
13. Thiago Almada
ATL
vs. NYC
$11.8
14. Santiago Moreno
POR
at RSL
$11.2
15. Nicolas Lodeiro
SEA
vs. SJ
$12.1
16. Santiago Rodriguez
NYC
at ATL
$11.0
17. Lewis Morgan
RBNY
vs. CLT
$10.4
18. Xherdan Shaqiri
CHI
vs. NE
$11.4
19. Gregore
MIA
vs. ORL, vs. MTL
$8.2
20. Junior Urso
ORL
at MIA, vs. CLB
$7.2
Value Midfielders
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Bryce Duke
MIA
vs. ORL, vs. MTL
$5.0
2. Pedro Vite
VAN
at MIN
$4.1
3. Brian Gutierrez
CHI
vs. NE
$5.0

Forwards

The stage is set for Gonzalo Higuain to finish his career with a storybook ending. The iconic striker announced his retirement this week, and he’ll look to go out on a high note in helping Inter Miami secure a berth in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs. He’s scored or assisted in eight of the last nine games, and with two home games this round he’s in prime position to finish with a bang.

Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Gonzalo Higuain
MIA
vs. ORL, vs. MTL
$10.7
2. Ercan Kara
ORL
at MIA, vs. CLB
$8.7
3. Leonardo Campana
MIA
vs. ORL, vs. MTL
$7.0
4. Brenner
CIN
at DC
$10.4
5. Jefferson Savarino
RSL
vs. POR
$9.5
6. Cucho Hernandez
CLB
at ORL
$10.8
7. Brandon Vazquez
CIN
at DC
$9.3
8. Julian Carranza
PHI
vs. TOR
$9.8
9. Carlos Vela
LAFC
vs. NSH
$10.2
10. Christian Benteke
DC
vs. CIN
$8.3
Value Forwards
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Jhon Duran
CHI
vs. NE
$5.6
2. Daniel Rios
CLT
at RBNY
$4.9
3. Maxi Urruti
ATX
vs. COL
$5.3
Captain
Player
Team
Opponent
Price
1. Gonzalo Higuain
MIA
vs. ORL, vs. MTL
$10.7
2. Facundo Torres
ORL
at MIA, vs. CLB
$11.7
3. Mauricio Pereyra
ORL
at MIA, vs. CLB
$8.8

MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner

Congratulations to Dylan Swoyer for winning the MLS Fantasy Manager of the Week! Team Haitian Xavi SC utilized five DGW players en route to 125 points to top the Week 28 leaderboard. Coach Swoyer wins a $150 MLSstore.com gift card for winning the Round 28 prize.

Start playing now for your shot at winning the Round 29 prize!

22MLS Fantasy MOTW W28
Fantasy Soccer Advice

Related Stories

2022 MLS Fantasy Round 28 Positional Rankings
2022 MLS Fantasy Round 27 Positional Rankings
2022 MLS Fantasy Round 26 Positional Rankings
More News
More News
Atlanta United's Josef Martinez wins Week 33 AT&T Goal of the Week
Goal of the Week

Atlanta United's Josef Martinez wins Week 33 AT&T Goal of the Week
New York Red Bulls sign John Tolkin to long-term contract extension
Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls sign John Tolkin to long-term contract extension
2022 MLS Fantasy Round 29 Positional Rankings
Fantasy Soccer Advice

2022 MLS Fantasy Round 29 Positional Rankings
Your Wednesday Kickoff: What will decide tonight's Mini Decision Day games?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Wednesday Kickoff: What will decide tonight's Mini Decision Day games?
Extratime makes FIVE predictions for 2022 MLS Best XI presented by Continental
Extratime

Extratime makes FIVE predictions for 2022 MLS Best XI presented by Continental
Mini Decision Day: What's at stake in Wednesday's two games?

Mini Decision Day: What's at stake in Wednesday's two games?
More News
Video
Video
Ximena Cebreros: Bridging the English, Spanish speaking MLS media & creating safe spaces
47:48

Ximena Cebreros: Bridging the English, Spanish speaking MLS media & creating safe spaces
Can a Goalkeeper Save a Season?! Check out pivotal stops in Week 33
1:27

Can a Goalkeeper Save a Season?! Check out pivotal stops in Week 33
La Tribuna: Hispanic MLS supporters in Texas explain their love for the game
7:01
Hispanic Heritage Month

La Tribuna: Hispanic MLS supporters in Texas explain their love for the game
Our picks for MVP, coach of the year, and more! | Extratime Awards Show
1:20:29

Our picks for MVP, coach of the year, and more! | Extratime Awards Show
More Video
Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge

Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge

Think you know who wins the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs this year? Lock in your picks and you could be one of the 30 prize winners.