2022 MLS Fantasy Round 29 Positional Rankings

The stage is set for Gonzalo Higuain to finish his career with a storybook ending. The iconic striker announced his retirement this week, and he’ll look to go out on a high note in helping Inter Miami secure a berth in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs. He’s scored or assisted in eight of the last nine games, and with two home games this round he’s in prime position to finish with a bang.