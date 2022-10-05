2022 MLS Fantasy Round 29 Positional Rankings

The final round of MLS Fantasy is upon us! There are multiple league titles still up for grabs, so it’s time to make one last push for fantasy glory. With playoff races coming down to Decision Day, there are sure to be some big performances that could help your team make some big gains to finish strong.
Inter Miami host Orlando City on Wednesday (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+) to kick the round off, so let’s dive in one last time and take a closer look at the top fantasy plays and values at each position.
Teams on DGW: MIA, ORL
*NOTE - the rescheduled Charlotte FC vs. Columbus Crew match will NOT count towards Week 29. Players from these teams will only accrue points on Decision Day.
Get more advice on the MLS Fantasy Insider Round 29 preview podcast
Goalkeepers
Drake Callender and Pedro Gallese are the only two goalkeepers with the potential to play twice this round, and both are high on the fantasy radar with Inter Miami and Orlando City on the playoff bubble. Callender kept a clean sheet at Toronto last round, and with two home games this week he’ll be called upon to keep Miami’s postseason hopes alive.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Drake Callender
|
MIA
|
vs. ORL, vs. MTL
|
$6.9
|
2. Pedro Gallese
|
ORL
|
at MIA, vs. CLB
|
$7.6
|
3. Andre Blake
|
PHI
|
vs. TOR
|
$10.9
|
4. Carlos Coronel
|
RBNY
|
vs. CLT
|
$6.7
|
5. Zac MacMath
|
RSL
|
vs. POR
|
$9.0
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Dayne St. Clair
|
MIN
|
vs. VAN
|
$5.9
|
2. Spencer Richey
|
CHI
|
vs. NE
|
$5.3
|
3. Pablo Sisniega
|
CLT
|
at RBNY
|
$5.5
Defenders
Damion Lowe put up nine fantasy points in Miami’s 1-0 win over Toronto, and with a lack of standout DGW defenders he gets the nod as the top option given his ability to accrue bonus points.
If you’re really looking to gain some ground, Orlando City’s Joao Moutinho could supply an attacking spark from the back. He’s sent in six crosses in three straight matches and has big fantasy upside if he can make an impact on both ends of the field.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Damion Lowe
|
MIA
|
vs. ORL, vs. MTL
|
$8.3
|
2. Joao Moutinho
|
ORL
|
at MIA, vs. CLB
|
$9.3
|
3. Aime Mabika
|
MIA
|
vs. ORL, vs. MTL
|
$6.2
|
4. Antonio Carlos
|
ORL
|
at MIA, vs. CLB
|
$7.3
|
5. Ruan
|
ORL
|
at MIA, vs. CLB
|
$6.1
|
6. DeAndre Yedlin
|
MIA
|
vs. ORL, vs. MTL
|
$6.8
|
7. Chris McVey
|
MIA
|
vs. ORL, vs. MTL
|
$7.2
|
8. Rodrigo Schlegel
|
ORL
|
at MIA, vs. CLB
|
$6.6
|
9. Jakob Glesnes
|
PHI
|
vs. TOR
|
$12.3
|
10. Aaron Herrera
|
RSL
|
vs. POR
|
$9.4
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Matt Real
|
PHI
|
vs. TOR
|
$4.0
|
2. Kemar Lawrence
|
MIN
|
vs. VAN
|
$4.5
|
3. Brent Kallman
|
MIN
|
vs. VAN
|
$5.6
Midfielders
Facundo Torres has come alive down the stretch, scoring four goals and adding three assists over Orlando’s last eight matches. He’s a big reason why the Lions currently sit above the playoff line and he’ll look to carry that momentum into the last two games of the season to help Orlando City punch a ticket to the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Facundo Torres
|
ORL
|
at MIA, vs. CLB
|
$11.7
|
2. Mauricio Pereyra
|
ORL
|
at MIA, vs. CLB
|
$8.8
|
3. Emanuel Reynoso
|
MIN
|
vs. VAN
|
$13.0
|
4. Sebastian Driussi
|
ATX
|
vs. COL
|
$12.9
|
5. Luciano Acosta
|
CIN
|
at DC
|
$13.4
|
6. Daniel Gazdag
|
PHI
|
vs. TOR
|
$13.6
|
7. Lucas Zelarayan
|
CLB
|
at ORL
|
$11.5
|
8. Ryan Gauld
|
VAN
|
at MIN
|
$11.1
|
9. Hany Mukhtar
|
NSH
|
at LAFC
|
$18.0
|
10. Djordje Mihailovic
|
MTL
|
at MIA
|
$9.5
|
11. Carles Gil
|
NE
|
at CHI
|
$13.1
|
12. Juan Mota
|
MIA
|
vs. ORL, vs. MTL
|
$8.6
|
13. Thiago Almada
|
ATL
|
vs. NYC
|
$11.8
|
14. Santiago Moreno
|
POR
|
at RSL
|
$11.2
|
15. Nicolas Lodeiro
|
SEA
|
vs. SJ
|
$12.1
|
16. Santiago Rodriguez
|
NYC
|
at ATL
|
$11.0
|
17. Lewis Morgan
|
RBNY
|
vs. CLT
|
$10.4
|
18. Xherdan Shaqiri
|
CHI
|
vs. NE
|
$11.4
|
19. Gregore
|
MIA
|
vs. ORL, vs. MTL
|
$8.2
|
20. Junior Urso
|
ORL
|
at MIA, vs. CLB
|
$7.2
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Bryce Duke
|
MIA
|
vs. ORL, vs. MTL
|
$5.0
|
2. Pedro Vite
|
VAN
|
at MIN
|
$4.1
|
3. Brian Gutierrez
|
CHI
|
vs. NE
|
$5.0
Forwards
The stage is set for Gonzalo Higuain to finish his career with a storybook ending. The iconic striker announced his retirement this week, and he’ll look to go out on a high note in helping Inter Miami secure a berth in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs. He’s scored or assisted in eight of the last nine games, and with two home games this round he’s in prime position to finish with a bang.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Gonzalo Higuain
|
MIA
|
vs. ORL, vs. MTL
|
$10.7
|
2. Ercan Kara
|
ORL
|
at MIA, vs. CLB
|
$8.7
|
3. Leonardo Campana
|
MIA
|
vs. ORL, vs. MTL
|
$7.0
|
4. Brenner
|
CIN
|
at DC
|
$10.4
|
5. Jefferson Savarino
|
RSL
|
vs. POR
|
$9.5
|
6. Cucho Hernandez
|
CLB
|
at ORL
|
$10.8
|
7. Brandon Vazquez
|
CIN
|
at DC
|
$9.3
|
8. Julian Carranza
|
PHI
|
vs. TOR
|
$9.8
|
9. Carlos Vela
|
LAFC
|
vs. NSH
|
$10.2
|
10. Christian Benteke
|
DC
|
vs. CIN
|
$8.3
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Jhon Duran
|
CHI
|
vs. NE
|
$5.6
|
2. Daniel Rios
|
CLT
|
at RBNY
|
$4.9
|
3. Maxi Urruti
|
ATX
|
vs. COL
|
$5.3
|
Player
|
Team
|
Opponent
|
Price
|
1. Gonzalo Higuain
|
MIA
|
vs. ORL, vs. MTL
|
$10.7
|
2. Facundo Torres
|
ORL
|
at MIA, vs. CLB
|
$11.7
|
3. Mauricio Pereyra
|
ORL
|
at MIA, vs. CLB
|
$8.8
MLS Fantasy Weekly Winner
Congratulations to Dylan Swoyer for winning the MLS Fantasy Manager of the Week! Team Haitian Xavi SC utilized five DGW players en route to 125 points to top the Week 28 leaderboard. Coach Swoyer wins a $150 MLSstore.com gift card for winning the Round 28 prize.