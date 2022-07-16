eMLS

2022 FIFAe World Cup: Atlanta United's PauloNeto999 finishes top-8 in the world

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

History was made at the 2022 FIFAe World Cup for eMLS stars PauloNeto999 and Lamps, who became the first players to make it out of the group stage and into the knockout rounds at the prestigious gaming tournament.

Picking up where he left off after placing first in Group A, Atlanta United's Paulo Neto cruised through the Round of 16, dubbing his opponent LJR_Peixoto from French club FC Lorient 7-2. However, his glory run ultimately came to an end in the quarterfinals, falling 3-5.

Neto's performance deems him top-8 in the world! He finishes the tournament with a 9W-5L-2D record and a +21 goal differential.

Minnesota United FC's Lamps was unable to make any noise in the knockout rounds. He bowed out in the Round of 16 after a tightly contested battle against Nicolas99FC from Guild ESports that ended outside his favor with a final score of 3-2.

Lamps' final tournament stats conclude with a 6W-6L-3D record and a +4 goal differential. He finished third in Group A.

Prize money

Both eMLS stars will not be leaving Copenhagen, Denmark empty-handed. PauloNeto999 will be rewarded $10,000 for his performance at the FIFAe World Cup, while Lamps will receive $5,000 for advancing beyond the group stages.

That money comes in addition to the $10,000 PauloNeto999 and Lamps earned for their FIFAe World Cup qualification bids after navigating the FIFA Global Series Playoffs in London. PauloNeto999 is also the 2022 eMLS Cup winner.

eMLS Atlanta United FC

