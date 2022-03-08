2022 eMLS Cup pres. by Coca-Cola set for March 13 at SXSW

The 2022 eMLS Cup presented by Coca-Cola is set for 3 pm ET this Sunday, March 13, at the historic Austin City Limits Live in Austin, Texas as an official event of SXSW.
WATCH: Fans can tune into the 2022 eMLS Cup on the official MLS Twitch and Twitter channels. This year’s edition will feature squad streaming for the opening rounds, allowing viewers to view up to four matches at once.
REGISTER: The event at SXSW is free and open to fans of all ages. Sign up at www.universe.com/eMLSCup
At eMLS Cup, North America’s top 12 EA SPORTS FIFA competitors – each representing an MLS club – will compete on the main stage of ACL Live for the final trophy of the eMLS season and the lion’s share of a $35,000 prize pool.
The top three finishers at eMLS Cup will earn direct invites to the EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Global Series Playoffs (FGS), where they’ll have a chance to further compete on an international stage to become the best EA SPORTS FIFA player in the world. Games will be played exclusively on PlayStation 5 consoles.
“The fifth edition of eMLS Cup will bring together the worlds of interactive entertainment, soccer, music, and pop culture in true and unique MLS fashion,” Bion West, Director of Properties (eMLS), MLS, said in a release. “After two years of being remote, our competitors will once again have the thrill of competing in front of an audience, and our fans – whether attending in-person or watching remotely – will experience an energy unique to eMLS live events.”
“eMLS Cup provides an opportunity for the EA SPORTS FIFA community at-large to come together to celebrate their shared love of esports and football,” Sam Turkbas, EA SPORTS FIFA competitive gaming commissioner, said in a release. “The longevity of EA and MLS’s partnership will continue to accelerate EA SPORTS FIFA growth and strengthen the love for sport in North America.”
During eMLS Cup, attendees can expect a collection of exciting in-person activations, including customizing limited-edition eMLS kits, printing their own stats on custom EA SPORTS FIFA Ultimate Team-style cards, testing their EA SPORTS FIFA skills in gaming pods, and enjoying a special musical performance on stage.
Artist Geoff Gouveia will also capture the excitement of eMLS Cup in a mural painted live during the event. Gouveia will additionally design custom eMLS-themed adidas Stan Smith shoes, which will be given away to fans in attendance.
As a hosting partner of eMLS Cup, Austin FC will throw a post-party at ACL Live following eMLS Cup’s championship ceremony, featuring a live musical performance from a soon-to-be-announced artist. Details will be revealed by Austin FC in the coming days.
DoorDash, the Official On-Demand Delivery Platform of MLS, eMLS, and MLS NEXT, is the newest official partner. They will activate via branded content during the event’s live stream.
As the Official Soft Drink/Water Partner and presenting partner of eMLS Cup, Coca-Cola will arrange a sampling bar of drink refreshments, a photo station for fans to take pictures with the eMLS Cup trophy, and the chance to win gaming prizes.
Cheez-It and Pringles, Official Snack Partners, will have products integrated for fans to enjoy. Pringles will present the eMLS Player Lounge – a dedicated space for competitors to relax in between matches – and will present eMLS player interviews occurring throughout the event.
JLab, the Official Audio and Microphone Partner of eMLS, will outfit players with performance equipment.