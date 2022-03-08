2022 eMLS Cup pres. by Coca-Cola set for March 13 at SXSW

REGISTER: The event at SXSW is free and open to fans of all ages. Sign up at www.universe.com/eMLSCup

WATCH: Fans can tune into the 2022 eMLS Cup on the official MLS Twitch and Twitter channels. This year’s edition will feature squad streaming for the opening rounds, allowing viewers to view up to four matches at once.

The 2022 eMLS Cup presented by Coca-Cola is set for 3 pm ET this Sunday, March 13, at the historic Austin City Limits Live in Austin, Texas as an official event of SXSW.

At eMLS Cup, North America’s top 12 EA SPORTS FIFA competitors – each representing an MLS club – will compete on the main stage of ACL Live for the final trophy of the eMLS season and the lion’s share of a $35,000 prize pool.

The top three finishers at eMLS Cup will earn direct invites to the EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Global Series Playoffs (FGS), where they’ll have a chance to further compete on an international stage to become the best EA SPORTS FIFA player in the world. Games will be played exclusively on PlayStation 5 consoles.

“The fifth edition of eMLS Cup will bring together the worlds of interactive entertainment, soccer, music, and pop culture in true and unique MLS fashion,” Bion West, Director of Properties (eMLS), MLS, said in a release. “After two years of being remote, our competitors will once again have the thrill of competing in front of an audience, and our fans – whether attending in-person or watching remotely – will experience an energy unique to eMLS live events.”