2021 All-Star Week kicks off with MLS WORKS Day of Service pres. by Wells Fargo

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

MLS and LIGA MX Greats joined MLS fans and volunteers from the local Los Angeles area to kick off 2021 MLS All-Star Week with the MLS WORKS Day of Service Presented by Wells Fargo.

/

MLS WORKS, Wells Fargo, #HashtagLunchbag, and MLS fans gave back to the city of Los Angeles today:

  • Participants packed 1,500 fresh lunches for individuals experiencing food insecurity in the LA area.
  • The event will also assemble and pack 2,500 backpacks with school supplies which will be distributed to youth in schools throughout the Los Angeles Unified School District.
  • MLS Greats Cobi Jones and Nick Rimando attend as well as, and Liga MX Greats, Luis Hernández and Pavel Pardo
MLS All-Star Game

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.