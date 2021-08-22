2021 All-Star Week kicks off with MLS WORKS Day of Service pres. by Wells Fargo

MLS and LIGA MX Greats joined MLS fans and volunteers from the local Los Angeles area to kick off 2021 MLS All-Star Week with the MLS WORKS Day of Service Presented by Wells Fargo.
MLS WORKS, Wells Fargo, #HashtagLunchbag, and MLS fans gave back to the city of Los Angeles today:
- Participants packed 1,500 fresh lunches for individuals experiencing food insecurity in the LA area.
- The event will also assemble and pack 2,500 backpacks with school supplies which will be distributed to youth in schools throughout the Los Angeles Unified School District.
- MLS Greats Cobi Jones and Nick Rimando attend as well as, and Liga MX Greats, Luis Hernández and Pavel Pardo