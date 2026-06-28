World Cup Round of 32 Tiers: Who can win it all?

With a record-breaking, history-making Group Stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the rearview mirror, we're on to the knockout rounds.
Now, just 32 of the original 48 teams remain alive with a chance to lift soccer's most coveted prize at the World Cup final on July 19.
So, we've ranked every squad by tier based on their contender status and likelihood of hoisting the World Cup trophy. Let's dive in.
Argentina
The reigning World Cup champions looked as good as ever in the Group Stage, cruising to three wins out of three.
Led by Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi, who has bolstered his GOAT case with a Golden Boot-leading six goals in just three games, it's hard not to have La Albiceleste leading the list of favorites as they look to become the first team to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1962.
France
In perhaps the hardest group at this World Cup, France flexed their muscles with nine points, earning convincing wins over Norway and Senegal, who many considered as dark horses in this tournament, as well as Iraq.
Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé is the first name on the team sheet, but make no mistake: France boast the best roster at the tournament, with world-class players at every position.
Spain
After opening the tournament with a shocking 0-0 draw vs. Cape Verde, Spain are back to their usual selves.
Another pre-World Cup favorite, La Roja have loads of quality, with players competing at the highest level across Europe's top five leagues.
Their midfield is a strength with former Ballon d'Or winner Rodri captaining the side. Throw in Mikel Oyarzabal and 18-year-old Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal in attack, and it's easy to picture them lifting the World Cup trophy.
Germany
Yes, Germany stumbled a bit in their final Group Stage match, a 2-1 loss to Ecuador. But they still advanced as Group E winners.
Head coach Julian Nagelsmann's side is chock-full of talent, especially in attacking midfield, with Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala and Liverpool's Florian Wirtz the standouts.
They open the knockouts against Paraguay, before likely encountering France in the Round of 16, should they advance.
England
With seven points as Group L winners, it's fair for England fans to be singing "it's coming home" heading into the knockouts.
They feature a stingy backline, two resolute holding midfielders and plenty of creativity in the final third. Plus, the Three Lions are led by one of the greatest strikers of this generation in Harry Kane.
Like France, England have plenty of names familiar to soccer fans. They've got the horses to win the whole thing.
Netherlands
The Netherlands were dealt a tough Group E, with Japan and Sweden also advancing. That bothered them none, as the Dutch topped the group without losing a game.
Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo have been the go-to guys up top, with the legendary Virgil van Dijk captaining the squad in defense.
Netherlands fans and players will truly believe this is the year they can finally break through and win the World Cup, but they'll need to first solve a difficult Morocco test in the Round of 32.
Portugal
Another team with star players up and down the team sheet, Portugal finished second in Group K behind Colombia.
There's no shortage of players in the Seleção das Quinas who are used to lifting trophies, and the squad should feel confident that they can do it again during this tournament, despite a lackluster Group Stage.
Ultimately, much of their success will come down to how far the play of legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, the greatest goalscorer of all time, can take them.
Brazil
When Vinicius Jr. is firing on all cylinders, anything is possible for Brazil.
The Real Madrid standout has looked every bit the superstar fans have been hoping for, and after an opening 1-1 draw vs. fellow contenders Morocco, Brazil have turned on the style with two big wins over Haiti and Scotland.
They'll need to be careful in the Round of 32, however, as an upset-minded Japan lines up across from them.
Mexico
Following the Group Stage, Mexico are arguably the best team not listed in the category above. They dominated Group A with nine points from nine and look determined to chart a historic run.
Plus, the co-hosts have an extreme home-field advantage that will last them at least through the Round of 16, should they get there.
With momentum on El Tri's side and a rowdy home crowd behind them, what's not to love?
Colombia
You could make a very strong case that Colombia deserve to be a tier higher, considering they won Group K ahead of Portugal.
Captained by the one-and-only James Rodríguez, Los Cafeteros also boast Bayern Munich's Luiz Díaz and former Columbus Crew striker Cucho Hernández.
They conceded just once in the Group Stage, proving they have talent from back to front. Best of all, their knockout path starts with a manageable match vs. Ghana.
Morocco
Morocco were the dark horse of the 2022 World Cup, winning a group that included Belgium and Croatia, before eventually reaching the semifinals.
There's no question that they have the talent to make that run again, but they'll be immediately tested in the Round of 32 vs. the Netherlands.
If Morocco can oust the Dutch, look out: Achraf Hakimi & Co. could be destined for another memorable run.
USA
Let's be bold.
When the United States have been at full strength, they've looked like a legitimate contender. But questions will correctly be raised about this team's depth, especially across the backline. That drop-off was evident in the 3-2 loss to Türkiye to conclude Group D.
Still, judging by what viewers saw in their opening two matches, as well as the incredible home-field advantage the USMNT have, a deep World Cup run is within grasp.
Switzerland
When you look at Switzerland's starting XI, none of the names jump off the page in the same way they do with some of the other best sides in the world.
But that's no disrespect to the Swiss, who play as a unit better than almost anyone and proved it by topping Group B.
Algeria are up next in the Round of 32, before a potential clash with Group K winners Colombia.
Ecuador
Ecuador looked all but out of the tournament heading into the final matchday, needing to beat title contender Germany to stay alive. They did just that, winning 2-1 to advance in third place in Group E.
In my opinion, Ecuador have the strongest defense left in the World Cup, highlighted by Arsenal's Piero Hincapié, PSG's Willian Pacho and AC Milan's Pervis Estupiñán. Defense wins championships.
Japan
Similar to the Swiss, Japan don't exactly have one standout star. But that's not to say this team can't make noise in the knockout rounds.
The Samurai Blue roster is loaded with quality, with 23 of the 26 players featuring in Europe. And they've already proven they can go toe-to-toe with some of the elite national teams, giving the Netherlands everything they could handle in their 2-2 draw.
Brazil are up next. Can they keep their World Cup alive with yet another impressive result?
Belgium
Belgium underwhelmed with two draws in their first two Group G games, putting them at risk of not reaching the knockout stage. But they righted the ship with a 5-1 win over New Zealand to win the group.
Although it hasn't been their best showing so far, everyone knows what Belgium are capable of. Legends Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku are still key pieces of the squad, as is Manchester City winger Jérémy Doku. The quality is undoubtedly clear.
Norway
A consensus pick as the Dark Horse in 2026, Norway have lived up to the billing.
Star striker Erling Haaland has scored four goals and is in contention for the Golden Boot, while Arsenal midfielder and team captain Martin Ødegaard has notched two assists. When at full strength, Norway have shown they can compete with anyone.
The Norwegians would consider their Round of 32 draw a favorable one, with the Ivory Coast up next. Should they defeat the 2023 African Cup of Nations champions, the winner of Brazil and Japan would follow.
Croatia
Finalists in 2018 and semifinalists in 2022, Croatia are at the tail-end of their "Golden Generation." But that doesn't mean they're not a force to be reckoned with.
Legendary stars Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovačić and Ivan Perišić still headline the squad, which includes FC Dallas striker Petar Musa and Orlando City winger Marco Pašalić.
They finished second in Group L with six points, picking up two wins after a 4-2 opening loss vs. England. A team that's proven they can upset the biggest names in the World Cup, Croatia face a tough task in the Round of 32, with Portugal waiting for them.
Sweden
Sweden snuck out of Group F as a third-place team. Unfortunately for them, that set up a matchup with powerhouse France in the Round of 32.
Still, Sweden's forward trio of Anthony Elanga, Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres can cause problems for any backline in the world if they're not careful.
Ivory Coast
The Ivory Coast are another squad that cannot be overlooked in the Round of 32 and possess players (see: Yan Diomandé) capable of causing chaos in the knockout stages.
They finished second in Group E, level on points with Germany, and will battle Norway in the Round of 32. That match will feature two of the most electrifying attacks in the tournament. Expect fireworks.
Australia
Australia proved in Group D that their defense could be among the strongest in the tournament. Only the United States have managed to score on the Socceroos so far.
They play well as a collective, and young stars Nestory Irankunda and Mohamed Toure can strike fear into defenses on the counterattack. New York City FC's Aiden O'Neill helps hold down the midfield.
Canada
In their first-ever World Cup on home soil, Canada made a whole lot of history. They've secured their first-ever point, win and are progressing out of the Group Stage for the first time (second-place finish in Group B).
They were dealt a favorable draw in the Round of 32, matching up against South Africa. Juventus forward Jonathan David is a game-changer, and if Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies is healthy, Canada can upset anyone.
Keep your eyes on Les Rouges.
Egypt
Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah and Egypt advanced as runners-up in Group G, level on points with Belgium.
They've already proven they can provide a stern test for anyone in the tournament, drawing the Red Devils during group play, and will face Australia in the Round of 32.
Should Egypt outlast the Socceroos, it would likely set up a matchup against Argentina.
Senegal
Senegal struggled through their first two Group I games, but came through in the clutch with a 5-0 win over Iraq to reach the knockouts.
A squad loaded with players from Europe's top-five leagues, they'll be a tough out in the knockout rounds for even the worthiest of contenders.
Belgium will be the first to see what the Lions of Téranga have in the Round of 32.
Austria
At their first World Cup in nearly 30 years (1998), Austria made the most of their opportunity by finishing second in Group J.
The Austrians are led by captain David Alaba (Real Madrid), Marcel Sabitzer (Borussia Dortmund) and Marko Arnautović, the country's all-time leading goalscorer. The trio all have over 100 caps for their national team.
Importantly, Austria's squad also boasts familiarity, with 14 players featuring in the German Bundesliga.
Algeria
Algeria finished level on four points with Austria in Group J. That was enough for them to edge out Iran for the final third-place spot in the Round of 32.
Former Leicester City and Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez is the most notable name on the roster, but make no mistake, the Fennec Foxes deploy players with European pedigree at nearly every position in their starting XI.
Despite being the final team to book their place in the knockouts, Algeria are by no means a walkover.
South Africa
Chicago Fire FC defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi and South Africa delivered one of the biggest shocks of the Group Stage, finishing second in Group A after being last heading into the final matchday.
All things considered, they got one of the easier Round of 32 draws, too, facing off with Canada – although they'll still be considered underdogs in that match.
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina kicked off the World Cup by earning a 1-1 draw against co-hosts Canada in front of a raucous crowd in Toronto. That, plus a 3-1 win vs. Qatar, helped them qualify as one of the eight-best third-place teams.
Now... they'll battle another co-host in the USA during the Round of 32.
Paraguay
After suffering a 4-1 tournament-opening loss to the US, Paraguay slowly grew into the tournament, earning results vs. Türkiye and Australia to take third place in Group D.
Unfortunately, Germany await in the Round of 32.
Cape Verde
Plenty of people complained that an expanded 48-team format meant the level would drop because teams like Cape Verde would make the tournament. Well... here we are!
Cape Verde have been the story of the tournament so far, advancing out of a difficult Group G with historic draws against perennial World Cup contenders Spain and Uruguay.
Their reward for such a historic run? Reigning World Cup champions Argentina in the Round of 32.
DR Congo
It's the first time that DR Congo have ever reached the knockout stages. The Leopards advanced after defeating Uzbekistan 3-1 during the final matchday, but it was their opening 1-1 draw vs. Portugal that delivered their progression to the Round of 32.
Newcastle United star Yoane Wissa has been the catalyst so far, scoring three of the team's four goals in the Group Stage.
Unfortunately, next up for the African side is powerhouse England. Do DR Congo have another upset in them?
Ghana
Ghana expertly parked the bus to snatch a point against Group L favorites England. That, coupled with a win over Panama, helped them reach the knockouts as a third-place team.
Manchester City winger Antoine Semenyo and Athletic Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams headline the Black Stars, who will look to shock the world in their Round of 32 matchup with Group K winner Colombia.