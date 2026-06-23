FIFA 2026 World Cup Golden Boot tracker: Top scorer

The race for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot is heating up, with several candidates emerging to become the top goalscorer at this summer's tournament.
Note: FIFA uses the following tiebreakers to determine the Golden Boot winner:
- Most assists
- Fewest minutes played
2026 World Cup Golden Boot leaders
- Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 5 goals, 0 assists, 187 minutes
- Kylian Mbappé (France) - 4 goals, 0 assists, 199 minutes
- Erling Haaland (Norway) - 4 goals, 0 assists, 207 minutes
- Deniz Undav (Germany) - 3 goals, 2 assists, 69 minutes
- Jonathan David (Canada) - 3 goals, 0 assists, 170 minutes
World Cup: Past Golden Boot winners
Here are the previous winners of the World Cup Golden Boot, which has been awarded since the 1982 edition of the tournament:
- 2022: Kylian Mbappé (France - 8 goals)
- 2018: Harry Kane (England - 6 goals)
- 2014: James Rodríguez (Colombia - 6 goals)
- 2010: Thomas Müller (Germany - 5 goals)
- 2006: Miroslav Klose (Germany - 5 goals)
- 2002: Ronaldo (Brazil - 8 goals)
- 1998: Davor Šuker (Croatia - 6 goals)
- 1994: Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria), Oleg Salenko (Russia) - 6 goals
- 1990: Salvatore Schillaci (Italy - 6 goals)
- 1986: Gary Lineker (England - 6 goals)
- 1982: Paolo Rossi (Italy - 6 goals)