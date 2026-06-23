FIFA 2026 World Cup Golden Boot tracker: Top scorer

26WC_Messi-GoldenBoot

MLSsoccer staff

The race for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot is heating up, with several candidates emerging to become the top goalscorer at this summer's tournament.

Note: FIFA uses the following tiebreakers to determine the Golden Boot winner: 

  1. Most assists 
  2. Fewest minutes played

2026 World Cup Golden Boot leaders

  1. Lionel Messi (Argentina) - 5 goals, 0 assists, 187 minutes
  2. Kylian Mbappé (France) - 4 goals, 0 assists, 199 minutes
  3. Erling Haaland (Norway) -  4 goals, 0 assists, 207 minutes
  4. Deniz Undav (Germany) - 3 goals, 2 assists, 69 minutes
  5. Jonathan David (Canada) - 3 goals, 0 assists, 170 minutes

World Cup: Past Golden Boot winners

Here are the previous winners of the World Cup Golden Boot, which has been awarded since the 1982 edition of the tournament:

  • 2022: Kylian Mbappé (France - 8 goals)
  • 2018: Harry Kane (England - 6 goals)
  • 2014: James Rodríguez (Colombia - 6 goals)
  • 2010: Thomas Müller (Germany - 5 goals)
  • 2006: Miroslav Klose (Germany - 5 goals)
  • 2002: Ronaldo (Brazil - 8 goals)
  • 1998: Davor Šuker (Croatia - 6 goals)
  • 1994: Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria), Oleg Salenko (Russia) - 6 goals
  • 1990: Salvatore Schillaci (Italy - 6 goals)
  • 1986: Gary Lineker (England - 6 goals)
  • 1982: Paolo Rossi (Italy - 6 goals)
MLSsoccer staff -
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