Canada: Who will they face in the World Cup Round of 32?

Canada are through to the FIFA World Cup knockout stages for the first time in program history.
Following a 2-1 loss to Switzerland in their Group B finale in Vancouver on Wednesday, Les Rouges advance as runners-up rather than group winners.
As a result, Canada are headed to Los Angeles Stadium for their Round of 32 on June 28 (3 pm ET | TSN, RDS; FOX, Telemundo).
The only question is, who will be their opponent?
Possible Round of 32 opponents
As Group B runners-up, Canada will face the Group A runners-up in the Round of 32.
With Mexico having already secured top spot in Group A, that leaves South Korea, Czechia and South Africa as potential opponents for Jesse Marsch's side.
Current Group A standings:
- Mexico (6 pts; +3 GD)
- South Korea (3 pts; 0 GD)
- Czechia (1 pt; -1 GD)
- South Africa (1 pt; -2 GD)
Currently in second place, South Korea remain the favorites to advance as runners-up ahead of their group stage finale against South Africa on Wednesday night (9 pm ET | FS1; Telemundo, Peacock).
At the same time, Czechia will aim to secure their qualification against co-hosts Mexico in Mexico City (9 pm ET | FOX; Telemundo, Peacock).
Scenarios
- If South Korea win/draw vs. South Africa, the Taegeuk Warriors will face Canada as Group A runners-up.
- If South Africa win vs. South Korea AND Czechia lose/draw vs. Mexico, Bafana Bafana will face Canada as Group A runners-up.
- If Czechia win vs. Mexico AND South Africa win vs. South Korea, the Group A runners-up will be decided on the tiebreakers below.
World Cup group standings tiebreakers
- Most points obtained in group matches played between the tied teams
- Superior goal difference in the group matches played between the tied teams
- Most goals scored in the group matches played between the tied teams
- Superior goal difference in all group matches
- Most goals scored in all group matches
- Best team conduct score in all group matches (taking into account yellow cards and red cards)
- FIFA World Ranking