Canada: Who will they face in the World Cup Round of 32?

Canada are through to the FIFA World Cup knockout stages for the first time in program history.

The only question is, who will be their opponent?

As a result, Canada are headed to Los Angeles Stadium for their Round of 32 on June 28 (3 pm ET | TSN, RDS; FOX, Telemundo).

Following a 2-1 loss to Switzerland in their Group B finale in Vancouver on Wednesday, Les Rouges advance as runners-up rather than group winners.

Making Canada proud. Heading to the knockouts for the first time in men’s history. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/c6fo84HbW9

Possible Round of 32 opponents

As Group B runners-up, Canada will face the Group A runners-up in the Round of 32.

With Mexico having already secured top spot in Group A, that leaves South Korea, Czechia and South Africa as potential opponents for Jesse Marsch's side.

Current Group A standings:

Mexico (6 pts; +3 GD) South Korea (3 pts; 0 GD) Czechia (1 pt; -1 GD) South Africa (1 pt; -2 GD)

Currently in second place, South Korea remain the favorites to advance as runners-up ahead of their group stage finale against South Africa on Wednesday night (9 pm ET | FS1; Telemundo, Peacock).

At the same time, Czechia will aim to secure their qualification against co-hosts Mexico in Mexico City (9 pm ET | FOX; Telemundo, Peacock).

Scenarios