Canada ERUPTS after Stephen Eustáquio's World Cup winner

It was the shot heard 'round Canada.
From Toronto to Vancouver, a nation celebrated Stephen Eustáquio’s 92nd-minute goal that sent Les Rouges into the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16.
It’s a moment no one in Canada will soon forget: the LAFC midfielder taking down an attempted South African headed clearance off his chest and, with time winding down in second-half stoppage-time, firing a dart into the corner of the net.
That was the difference as Canada defeated South Africa, 1-0, and made more history with a first-ever knockout-round win.
While Les Rouges missed a chance to stay in Canada after finishing Group B in second place, instead playing their Round of 32 match at Los Angeles Stadium, supporters packed out watch parties.
Here’s the reaction in Toronto, where Canada rallied to earn a 1-1 draw in their tournament opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina, their first-ever World Cup point.
And in Vancouver, where Canada earned a historic 6-0 rout of Qatar to pick up their first World Cup win, it was bedlam.
In that win over Qatar, midfielder Ismaël Koné broke his leg on a tackle that resulted in a red card to Qatar's Assim Madibo.
The former CF Montréal standout had surgery that night, but was back with his teammates, emotionally celebrating at Los Angeles Stadium.
Even Vancouver's native son, actor and Wrexham FC co-owner Ryan Reynolds, was having a party of one for the unforgettable moment.
Now, thanks to Eustáquio’s first-ever World Cup goal, additional watch parties are being planned with Canada set to face either the Netherlands or Morocco in the Round of 16 in Houston, Texas on July 4.
It's a national holiday in the United States, but surely will be one in Canada as well as Les Rouges look to chase more World Cup history.