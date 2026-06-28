Canada ADVANCE! Eustáquio golazo keeps World Cup dream alive

Canada's historic 2026 FIFA World Cup will continue into the Round of 16 after Stephen Eustáquio's second-half stoppage-time goal was the difference in a 1-0 win over South Africa in the Round of 32 on Sunday at Los Angeles Stadium.
The LAFC midfielder took an attempted clearance down off his chest and finished clinically from the edge of the box in the 92nd minute to send Canada into the Round of 16, where they'll meet either the Netherlands or Morocco in Houston on July 4.
Alphonso Davies made his 2026 World Cup debut off the bench in the 75th minute, immediately injecting life in Canada's attack. Jonathan David, shortly thereafter, put a dangerous shot on frame after being slipped through by the Vancouver Whitecaps FC homegrown.
And Eustáquio scored the breakthrough goal dramatically as the co-hosts check off another massive box with a first knockout round win.
Goals
- 90+2' - CAN - Stephen Eustáquio | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: What a World Cup for co-hosts Canada! A first point, a first win, advancing to the knockout round for the first time, and now a first Round of 32 win. They pressed for the goal and finally got it thanks to Stephen Eustáquio.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Could there be another? Eustáquio's goal will forever live in Canadian soccer lore.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Stephen Eustáquio was the danger man throughout with corner kicks that nearly resulted in goals before the LAFC midfielder scored the decisive goal in second-half stoppage time.
Next Up
- CAN: Saturday, July 4 vs. Netherland or Morocco | 1 pm ET | Round of 16
- RSA: End of tournament