Argentina & Lionel Messi's path to World Cup final: Dates, times & locations

Defending FIFA World Cup champions Argentina have clinched the top spot in Group J, cementing their potential path to joining Italy (1934, '38) and Brazil (1958, '62) as the only countries to repeat as winners.
While their opponent is to be determined, Argentina know the schedule and location of their Round of 32 match, as well as any possible subsequent matches up to the July 19 final.
Plan accordingly.
Argentina knockout round schedule
- Round of 32: Friday, July 3 - 6 pm ET | Miami Stadium
- Round of 16: Tuesday, July 7 - 12 pm ET | Atlanta Stadium
- Quarterfinals: Saturday, July 11 - 9 pm ET | Kansas City Stadium
- Semifinals: Wednesday, July 15 - 3 pm ET | Atlanta Stadium
- Final: Sunday, July 19 - 3 pm ET | New York New Jersey Stadium
Along the way, Inter Miami CF icon Lionel Messi has continued to shatter records in each match.
Every Messi World Cup record
- Most World Cup goals: 18
- Most World Cup matches played: 28
- Most World Cup matches won: 18
- Most minutes played in the World Cup: 2,489
- Most World Cup Golden Ball awards: 2
- Most World Cup Player of the Match awards: 11
- Most World Cup tournaments with an assist: 5
- Most World Cup appearances as captain: 21
- Joint-most World Cup assists: 8
- Joint-most consecutive World Cup games with a goal: 6
- Only player to score in the World Cup in his teens, 20s and 30s