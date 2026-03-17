Club América vs. Philadelphia Union: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

The Philadelphia Union will look to overcome a 1-0 deficit when they visit LIGA MX powerhouse Club América for Leg 2 in their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 series on Wednesday evening.

Nine MLS clubs are competing in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.

The aggregate winner will advance to the CCC quarterfinals, where they'll face the winner of the series between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC .

They also boast former MLS players Brian Rodríguez and Alex Zendejas, who are game-changers in attack.

Outside of CCC play, América are off to a slow start in the 2026 LIGA MX Clausura, sitting in seventh place with 17 points after 11 matches. Despite the uncharacteristic start to the season, América are seven-time CCC champions and a formidable opponent in any competition.

Club América snuck past CD Olimpia in Round One, then kept that momentum rolling in Leg 1 of their clash with Philadelphia. Raphael Veiga's first-half goal handed Las Águilas a 1-0 road win last week at Subaru Park.

The results Club América or Philadelphia Union need to reach the Quarterfinals 🔒✨ @KavakMexico pic.twitter.com/OI8uSy1hS7

Round One: 12-0 aggregate vs. Defence Force FC (Trinidad & Tobago)

Despite cruising past Trinidadian side Defence Force in Round One, Philadelphia have struggled to find their feet this year.

One season after winning the Supporters' Shield, the Union have opened the 2026 MLS campaign with four straight losses, leaving them last in the table. The struggles continued in CCC play, as Philly suffered a 1-0 home defeat against Club América in Leg 1.