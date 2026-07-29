MLS All-Stars: Starting XI for 2026 MLS All-Star Game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – MLS All-Stars head coach Dean Smith has named his starting XI for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, held Wednesday night vs. the LIGA MX All-Stars at Charlotte FC's Bank of America Stadium (8 pm ET | Apple TV).
FORWARDS (3)
- Julian Hall - Red Bull New York
- Son Heung-Min (c) - LAFC
- Philip Zinckernagel - Chicago Fire FC
MIDFIELDERS (3)
- Carles Gil - New England Revolution
- Hany Mukhtar - Nashville SC
- Yannick Bright - Inter Miami CF
DEFENDERS (4)
- Steven Moreira - Columbus Crew
- Lucas Herrington - Colorado Rapids
- Tim Ream - Charlotte FC
- Anthony Markanich - Minnesota United FC
GOALKEEPER (1)
- Matt Freese - New York City FC
The MLS All-Stars take the pitch in a 4-3-3 formation, with Son Heung-Min (LAFC) sporting the captain's armband.
The South Korean superstar is joined up top by Red Bull New York homegrown Julian Hall and Chicago Fire FC's Philip Zinckernagel.
Two former Landon Donovan MLS MVPs – Carles Gil (New England Revolution) and Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC) – feature in midfield alongside Yannick Bright (Inter Miami CF).
Charlotte FC center back Tim Ream and New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese represented the United States at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Colorado Rapids center back Lucas Herrington (Australia) and Columbus Crew fullback Steven Moreira (Cape Verde) also featured at this summer's tournament, as did Son.
Minnesota United FC left back Anthony Markanich completes the side, having earned his first All-Star nod.
- Full roster: MLS All-Stars
- Full roster: LIGA MX All-Stars