LIGA MX All-Stars: Starting XI for 2026 MLS All-Star Game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – LIGA MX All-Stars head coach Antonio Mohamed has named his starting XI for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, held Wednesday night vs. the MLS All-Stars at Charlotte FC's Bank of America Stadium (8 pm ET | Apple TV).
FORWARDS (3)
- Alexéi Domínguez - CF Pachuca
- Robert Morales - Pumas UNAM
- Juan Brunetta - Tigres UANL
MIDFIELDERS (3)
- Erik Lira - Cruz Azul
- Elías Montiel - CF Pachuca
- Luis Gabriel Rey - Chivas Guadalajara
DEFENDERS (4)
- Jesús Garza - Tigres UANL
- Willer Ditta - Cruz Azul
- Bruno Méndez - Toluca FC
- Jesús Gallardo (c) - Toluca FC
GOALKEEPER (1)
- Carlos Acevedo - Santos Laguna
The LIGA MX All-Stars take the pitch in a 4-3-3 formation with Toluca FC defender Jesús Gallardo donning the captain's armband.
Up top, Tigres UANL's Juan Brunetta partners CF Pachuca's Alexéi Domínguez and Pumas UNAM's Robert Morales.
Fresh off representing Mexico at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Erik Lira starts in midfield while fellow Mexican international Carlos Acevedo is in goal.
Gallardo also featured for El Tri at this summer's tournament, while Cruz Azul defender Willer Ditta represented Colombia.
- Full roster: MLS All-Stars
- Full roster: LIGA MX All-Stars