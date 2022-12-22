Columbus Crew select Xavier Zengue after MLS SuperDraft trade with Houston Dynamo 

The Dynamo originally traded the No. 5 overall pick to the Vancouver Whitecaps in exchange for the No. 13 pick and $225,000 GAM. They then traded that 13th pick to Austin FC for $50,000 in 2023 GAM, $50k in 2024 GAM and the 27th pick. With this latest trade, their draft GAM haul comes to $375,000.