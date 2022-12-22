SuperDraft

Columbus Crew select Xavier Zengue after MLS SuperDraft trade with Houston Dynamo 

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

  • CLB receive: No. 27 pick in SuperDraft (select Xavier Zengue)
  • HOU receive: $50k in 2023 GAM

The Columbus Crew selected Xavier Zengue with the 27th overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, after a trade with the Houston Dynamo.

The Crew sent $50k in 2023 General Allocation Money to Houston for the University of Dayton defender.

The Dynamo originally traded the No. 5 overall pick to the Vancouver Whitecaps in exchange for the No. 13 pick and $225,000 GAM. They then traded that 13th pick to Austin FC for $50,000 in 2023 GAM, $50k in 2024 GAM and the 27th pick. With this latest trade, their draft GAM haul comes to $375,000.

Zengue played the second-most minutes (1,526) on the Dayton squad in 2022, starting every one of his 17 appearances. The 6-foot defender was also a Second Team All-Conference selection in his final college season.

