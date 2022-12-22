Charlotte FC select Patrick Agyemang after MLS SuperDraft trade with Colorado Rapids

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

CLT receive: No. 12 SuperDraft pick (select Patrick Agyemang)

No. 12 SuperDraft pick (select Patrick Agyemang) COL receive: First-Round pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, $50k in Conditional GAM, $50k in 2023 GAM

Charlotte FC selected Patrick Agyemang with the 12th overall selection in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas after a trade with the Colorado Rapids.

The second-year MLS club gave up a first-round pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, in addition to $50,000 in Conditional General Allocation Money and $50,000 in 2023 GAM, in order to acquire the forward out of the University of Rhode Island.

Agyemang tallied 19 goals and 12 assists in 37 matches with the Rams, earning a 2022 First Team All-Conference selection in the process. He took part in the recent adidas MLS College Showcase.