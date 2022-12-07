2022 adidas MLS College Showcase to feature 44 top college prospects

Major League Soccer announced the third-ever adidas MLS College Showcase will take place from Dec. 9-12 in Raleigh, North Carolina in conjunction with the 2022 NCAA Men’s College Cup and in advance of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas on Dec. 21.
adidas MLS College Showcase details
The 2022 adidas MLS College Showcase will feature 44 top college players, ranging from freshmen to graduate students, participating in a series of training sessions, testing, interviews, and match play.
Players on the four remaining teams in College Cup contention will not participate in the 2022 adidas MLS College Showcase. However, technical staffs from MLS clubs will attend the remaining College Cup matches in Cary, N.C. on Dec. 9 and Dec. 12.
This event will allow MLS clubs to scout and interact with potential MLS SuperDraft selections across different stages of their collegiate careers without jeopardizing players’ collegiate eligibility. The 2022 adidas MLS College Showcase is a closed event and only open to MLS club technical staffs.
Player lists
The full list of 44 players invited to attend the 2022 adidas MLS College Showcase can be found below. The list of attendees is subject to change prior to the event.
The eligible player list for the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas will be announced at a later date following the 2022 adidas MLS College Showcase.
Name
Position
College
Scholastic Year
Stephen Afrifa
F
Florida International University
Sr.
Patrick Agyemang
F
University of Rhode Island
Sr.
Knut Ahlander
CM
Southern Methodist University
R-Sr.
Joseph Akpunonu
CB
Bowling Green State University
Jr.
Gabriel Alves
LB
Marshall University
Sr.
Kemy Amiche
AM
Campbell University
Soph.
Clarence Awoudor
W
Oregon State University
Fr.
Matthew Bell
F
Marshall University
Fr.
Eythor Bjorgolffson
F
University of Kentucky
Sr.
Joshua Bolma
W
University of Maryland
R-Soph.
Moise Bombito
CB
University of New Hampshire
Jr.
Yannick Bright
DM
University of New Hampshire
Jr.
Noel Caliskan
DM
Loyola Marymount University
Sr.
Dyson Clapier
W
University of Akron
Soph.
Hamady Diop
CB
Clemson University
Jr.
Lucca Dourado
F
University of Central Florida
Jr.
Mariano Fazio
CB
University of Tulsa
Sr.
CJ Fodrey
MF
San Diego State University
Fr.
Sam Fowler
GK
University of Washington
Sr.
Joran Gerbet
DM
Oregon State University
Soph.
Cole Jensen
GK
Xavier University
R-Jr.
Shaun Joash
W
Grand Canyon University
Sr.
Malcolm Johnston
CM
University of Maryland
Sr.
John Klein
AM
Saint Louis University
Sr.
Kalani Kossa-Rienzi
DM/RB
University of Washington
Jr.
Alex Meinhard
W
University of Tulsa
Sr.
Moses Mensah
LB
Campbell University
Sr.
Matthew Myers
F
Rutgers University
Sr.
JC Ngando
CM
University of North Carolina Greensboro
Soph.
Babacar Niang
AM
Wake Forest University
Soph.
Isaiah Reid
LB
Clemson University
Sr.
Nicholas Richardson
RB
University of Maryland
R-Sr.
Christopher Rindov
CB
University of Maryland
Sr.
Aidan Rocha
RB/CM
Georgetown University
Sr.
Braudilio Rodrigues
W
Franklin Pierce University
Soph.
Anderson Rosa
LB
University of Central Florida
Soph.
Oliver Semmle
GK
Marshall University
Sr.
Christian Soto
CM
University of Washington
Sr.
Joao Souza
CB
Boston College
Sr.
Ousmane Sylla
AM
Clemson University
Jr.
Holden Trent
GK
High Point University
Sr.
Andreas Ueland
CB
University of Virginia
Sr.
Gino Vivi
W
University of Central Florida
Sr.
Daniel Wu
CB
Georgetown University
Sr.
“We are excited to once again host the adidas MLS College Showcase to provide an opportunity for top college soccer players to display their talents in front of each MLS clubs’ technical staff,” said Alecko Eskandarian, MLS Senior Director, Player Relations & Player Development.
“We appreciate and value the role of college soccer in the player development pathway and have seen many players go on to have successful professional careers after competing in the college ranks. We are thankful for the support from the NCAA and college soccer programs around the country to help execute this event.”
Fourteen players who participated in the 2021 adidas MLS College Showcase are currently on MLS rosters. They include FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano, Real Salt Lake midfielder Jasper Löffelsend and more.