2022 adidas MLS College Showcase to feature 44 top college prospects

Major League Soccer announced the third-ever adidas MLS College Showcase will take place from Dec. 9-12 in Raleigh, North Carolina in conjunction with the 2022 NCAA Men’s College Cup and in advance of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas on Dec. 21.

adidas MLS College Showcase details

The 2022 adidas MLS College Showcase will feature 44 top college players, ranging from freshmen to graduate students, participating in a series of training sessions, testing, interviews, and match play.

Players on the four remaining teams in College Cup contention will not participate in the 2022 adidas MLS College Showcase. However, technical staffs from MLS clubs will attend the remaining College Cup matches in Cary, N.C. on Dec. 9 and Dec. 12.

This event will allow MLS clubs to scout and interact with potential MLS SuperDraft selections across different stages of their collegiate careers without jeopardizing players’ collegiate eligibility. The 2022 adidas MLS College Showcase is a closed event and only open to MLS club technical staffs.

Player lists

The full list of 44 players invited to attend the 2022 adidas MLS College Showcase can be found below. The list of attendees is subject to change prior to the event.