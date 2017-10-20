Disciplinary rules for Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs

The Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs are right around the corner, and with that come questions regarding disciplinary rules. The answers to those questions are below.

Red Card suspension

Players who receive red cards on Decision Day presented by AT&T will be suspended for their first game of the playoffs. In cases where a player is issued a red card on Decision Day but whose team does not make the playoffs, the player will serve his suspension on the first game of the 2018 MLS regular season.

If a player receives a red card during the playoffs, that player will serve the suspension in the next game, whether that game is another playoff match, MLS Cup, or the first game of the 2018 season.

Yellow Card accumulation

Players on a warning going into Decision Day who receive a yellow card will not be suspended in the playoffs. Yellow card accumulation resets at the end of the regular season, so any player on a warning going into the playoffs will have their yellow-card slate wiped clean.

During the playoffs, a yellow card accumulation suspension will result from two yellow cards. But if a player receives a yellow card in the second leg of the Conference Championship after receiving a yellow card in any previous playoff game, he will not be suspended for MLS Cup.

