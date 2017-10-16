Tifo roundup: TOR celebrate Shield; others celebrate future, firefighters

October 16, 20174:47PM EDT
Arielle CastilloSenior Editor

Every team squared off Sunday in the penultimate week of the 2017 MLS regular season, and some serious grudge matches wound up on the slate. Naturally, with some sides picking up silverware, and others playing their last home matches before the postseason, fan displays unfurled to mark the occasion. Let's check out some of the weekend's tifo...

Toronto FC

Toronto, the city, may not shake the Drake references for a really long time, so TFC supporters embraced it by cribbing one of the performer's most famous lines to celebrate their long-awaited Supporters' Shield. 

Colorado Rapids

This year hasn't really been great for the Rapids, but the team's already seeing some positive signs for a rebuild next year. Supporters, too, offered this tifo that looked ahead to better days on the horizon.

Portland Timbers

The Portland Timbers used their tifo skills for charitable good this time, celebrating firefighters in an area that's been devastated by them this year. Check this out -- the QR code takes you to a TA-run GoFundMe page benefiting the Oregon Volunteer Firefighters Association.

Series: 
Sideline

Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android