Tifo roundup: TOR celebrate Shield; others celebrate future, firefighters

Every team squared off Sunday in the penultimate week of the 2017 MLS regular season, and some serious grudge matches wound up on the slate. Naturally, with some sides picking up silverware, and others playing their last home matches before the postseason, fan displays unfurled to mark the occasion. Let's check out some of the weekend's tifo...

Toronto FC

Toronto, the city, may not shake the Drake references for a really long time, so TFC supporters embraced it by cribbing one of the performer's most famous lines to celebrate their long-awaited Supporters' Shield.

11 years of support ✅

Supporters’ Shield ✅

Culturally relevant tifo ✅ pic.twitter.com/YDv21ZtpGt — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 15, 2017

And the tifo from the BMO Field south end. #TFCLive pic.twitter.com/I8VR8tsel7 — Rudi Schuller (@RudiSchuller) October 15, 2017

Colorado Rapids

This year hasn't really been great for the Rapids, but the team's already seeing some positive signs for a rebuild next year. Supporters, too, offered this tifo that looked ahead to better days on the horizon.

Though the seas are dark and stormy, tomorrow dawn will break bright. Cheers to all who came out yesterday. #COLvFSL #Rapids96 #RTID pic.twitter.com/KZpPMeP36r — Centennial 38 (@C38sg) October 16, 2017

Portland Timbers

The Portland Timbers used their tifo skills for charitable good this time, celebrating firefighters in an area that's been devastated by them this year. Check this out -- the QR code takes you to a TA-run GoFundMe page benefiting the Oregon Volunteer Firefighters Association.