Iraqi Crew SC fan fulfills dream of meeting Justin Meram

Because it's Monday, a day made slightly easier with the salve of a feel-good story, voila -- here's one. Look at the pure joy on this fan who, last night, got to meet his soccer hero, Columbus Crew SC midfielder and Iraq national team star Justin Meram.
God Bless You Osman. Incredible to see your passion and a pleasure to meet you 🇮🇶🇮🇶🇮🇶 https://t.co/OHV9by4gGg— Justin Meram (@JustinMeram) October 16, 2017
Crew SC fan Osman Ahmed flys from SF to Orlando and back in 24 hours to see @crewsc and @JustinMeram. He met his favorite player. Happiness! pic.twitter.com/rq2pnG54wg— Ken (Angus) Etchison (@CBusOG) October 16, 2017
This is one of the best moment ever happened in my life Which is my dream came true To meet Justin face-to-face this is great honor😊 pic.twitter.com/4udGrE0r7E— Osman M Ahmed (@osmanAhmed2017) October 16, 2017
I just don't know how to thank you you make me so happy I didn't see my family 10 Years already I can smell Iraq in your shirt☹— Osman M Ahmed (@osmanAhmed2017) October 16, 2017