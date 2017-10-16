Iraqi Crew SC fan fulfills dream of meeting Justin Meram

October 16, 20175:07PM EDT
Arielle CastilloSenior Editor

Because it's Monday, a day made slightly easier with the salve of a feel-good story, voila -- here's one. Look at the pure joy on this fan who, last night, got to meet his soccer hero, Columbus Crew SC midfielder and Iraq national team star Justin Meram

Series: 
Sideline

