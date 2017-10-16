Alphonso Davies - Vancouver Whitecaps
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Alphonso Davies 911 call saves lives in Vancouver blaze

October 16, 20176:05PM EDT
Arielle CastilloSenior Editor

Alphonso Davies' quick thinking post-match helped prevent a potential tragedy in Vancouver on Sunday night. 

After playing with the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 1-1 home draw vs. the San Jose Earthquakes, the 16-year-old midfielder went out to dinner with friends. That's when he noticed a blaze quickly engulfing an African drum store -- and promptly called 911. 

Thanks to his early report, rescue crews arrived almost immediately, and a couple living upstairs from the store were able to escape with their cat. Although the fire destroyed the store and the home above it, thankfully, no one was physically injured. Read the whole story on the CTV Vancouver site.

Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android