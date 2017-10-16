Alphonso Davies 911 call saves lives in Vancouver blaze

Alphonso Davies' quick thinking post-match helped prevent a potential tragedy in Vancouver on Sunday night.

After playing with the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 1-1 home draw vs. the San Jose Earthquakes, the 16-year-old midfielder went out to dinner with friends. That's when he noticed a blaze quickly engulfing an African drum store -- and promptly called 911.

Thanks to his early report, rescue crews arrived almost immediately, and a couple living upstairs from the store were able to escape with their cat. Although the fire destroyed the store and the home above it, thankfully, no one was physically injured. Read the whole story on the CTV Vancouver site.