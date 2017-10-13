MLS statement on Orlando City SC midfielder Will Johnson

Major League Soccer today confirmed that the prosecution will not pursue charges against Orlando City SC midfielder Will Johnson with regard to an alleged domestic incident on September 5, provided that he completes a year-long diversion program, including a 26-week domestic violence counseling program.

The league office has also completed its independent investigation and Johnson is now permitted to return to team activities and competition in light of the suspension that he has already served. The evidence reviewed by the MLS league office does not establish that Johnson physically assaulted his wife. Nonetheless, the league office has concluded that his overall conduct the night of the incident was not consistent with league policy. As a result of all of the circumstances, the league office has concluded that the five-game suspension served was appropriate.