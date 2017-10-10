WATCH: Christian Pulisic rifles home golazo to give US hope in Trinidad

The US national team found themselves in a deep hole in Tuesday's massive World Cup qualifier at Trinidad & Tobago, going into halftime trailing 2-0 to the last-place Soca Warriors in a game the favored USMNT needed to avoid losing in order to assure their automatic qualification from the CONCACAF Hexagonal round.

To no one's surprise, it was teenage phenom Christian Pulisic who stepped up yet again, carving out a pocket of space for himself just outside the T&T penalty box at the dawn of the second half and cracking a long-range drive into the net to halve the deficit and give the US a fighting chance at a comeback...