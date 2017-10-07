How the USMNT can secure a top-three finish in on final matchday of Hex

The US national team's path to an automatic berth for Russia 2018 just got a little clearer.

With Costa Rica tying Honduras, 1-1, on Saturday, the Americans now have better odds of qualifying for next summer's World Cup. The easiest way remains picking up three points in Tuesday's road game against Trinidad & Tobago, but here are the other ways the US can assure themselves of a top-three finish in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying (as well as the current standings):

PTS W L D GF GA GD Mexico - x 21 6 0 3 14 4 +10 Costa Rica - x 16 4 1 4 13 6 +7 United States 12 3 3 3 16 11 +5 Panama 10 2 3 4 7 9 -2 Honduras 10 2 3 4 10 17 -7 Trinidad & Tobago 3 1 8 0 5 18 -13

USA win at Trinidad & Tobago

OR…

USA draw at Trinidad & Tobago

AND…

Honduras and Panama do not make up goal difference in wins vs. Mexico and vs. Costa Rica respectively

OR…