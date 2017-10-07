How the USMNT can secure a top-three finish in on final matchday of Hex

The US national team's path to an automatic berth for Russia 2018 just got a little clearer.
With Costa Rica tying Honduras, 1-1, on Saturday, the Americans now have better odds of qualifying for next summer's World Cup. The easiest way remains picking up three points in Tuesday's road game against Trinidad & Tobago, but here are the other ways the US can assure themselves of a top-three finish in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying (as well as the current standings):
|PTS
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Mexico - x
|21
|6
|0
|3
|14
|4
|+10
|Costa Rica - x
|16
|4
|1
|4
|13
|6
|+7
|United States
|12
|3
|3
|3
|16
|11
|+5
|Panama
|10
|2
|3
|4
|7
|9
|-2
|Honduras
|10
|2
|3
|4
|10
|17
|-7
|Trinidad & Tobago
|3
|1
|8
|0
|5
|18
|-13
- USA win at Trinidad & Tobago
OR…
- USA draw at Trinidad & Tobago
- AND…
- Honduras and Panama do not make up goal difference in wins vs. Mexico and vs. Costa Rica respectively
OR…
- USA loss at Trinidad & Tobago
- AND…
- Honduras and Panama both draw/lose vs. Mexico and Costa Rica respectively