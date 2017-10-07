Jozy Altidore -- Celebrates -- Crowd in Background
USA Today Sports Images

How the USMNT can secure a top-three finish in on final matchday of Hex

October 7, 201711:31PM EDT
Franco PanizoContributor

The US national team's path to an automatic berth for Russia 2018 just got a little clearer.

With Costa Rica tying Honduras, 1-1, on Saturday, the Americans now have better odds of qualifying for next summer's World Cup. The easiest way remains picking up three points in Tuesday's road game against Trinidad & Tobago, but here are the other ways the US can assure themselves of a top-three finish in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying (as well as the current standings):

  PTS W L D GF GA GD
Mexico - x 21 6 0 3 14 4 +10
Costa Rica - x 16 4 1 4 13 6 +7
United States 12 3 3 3 16 11 +5
Panama 10 2 3 4 7 9 -2
Honduras 10 2 3 4 10 17 -7
Trinidad & Tobago 3 1 8 0 5 18 -13
  • USA win at Trinidad & Tobago

OR…

  • USA draw at Trinidad & Tobago 
  • AND…
  • Honduras and Panama do not make up goal difference in wins vs. Mexico and vs. Costa Rica respectively

OR…

  • USA loss at Trinidad & Tobago
  • AND…
  • Honduras and Panama both draw/lose vs. Mexico and Costa Rica respectively

