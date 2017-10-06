Young USMNT fan donates signed Christian Pulisic jersey for Puerto Rico aid

Most young US national team fans would likely never part with a jersey signed by teenage star Christian Pulisic, but Alex Ibarra is not most young national team fans.

Ibarra, a seven-year-old US and San Jose Earthquakes supporter who you may remember as the creator of Jahmir Hyka's 'Hykachu' nickname, is raffling off his signed Pulisic Dortmund jersey during Friday night's World Cup Qualifier between the US and Panama. He is not doing it to benefit himself either, but rather to help those in Puerto Rico affected by Hurricane Maria.

The young fan selflessly donated his jersey, which he got signed earlier this year in the qualifier played in San Jose, to American Outlaws Oakland. The top will be auctioned off by the AO chapter at Overland Honky Tonkeria during a watch party for the US's critical showdown with Panama (7 pm ET | ESPN2), and all funds raised will benefit those in Puerto Rico affected by the recent storm.

You can read more about Ibarra's story here.