ExtraTime Radio: Your US-Panama preview ... The World Cup is on the line

ExtraTime Radio Podcast LISTEN: Friday against Panama is a must-win game. Don't let anyone tell you any different. The guys preview the US national team's second-to-last World Cup qualifier from top to bottom, then invite Panamanian journalist David Sakata (18:49) on to re-live the national nightmare ushered in by San Zusi's goal in 2013. Stick around for MLS banter and the mailbag. Subscribe now and "Like" our Facebook page so you never miss a show! Download this episode!

Friday's World Cup qualifier against Panama in Orlando (7 pm ET, ESPN2) has Matt losing sleep. Four years of work comes down to two games. Well, one really.

The US need to win or draw against Los Canaleros to avoid a playoff against Australia or Syria for a place in Russia, with all three points the only truly acceptable result. Can they do it? The guys preview the big game from top to bottom, then invite Panamanian journalist David Sakata of DiarioPro (listen at 18:49 mark) to explain how San Zusi's goal in 2013 turned into a national nightmare that's stuck with the squad to this day.

In this episode...

US-Panama preview

Doyle can't sleep ... The stress of World Cup qualification is too much! (3:30)

What would it mean if the US missed the World Cup? (5:20)

All the Hexagonal scenarios ahead of the final two games (9:02)

Reminiscing about the San Zusi game and heartbreak in Panama City (11:31)

INTERVIEW: Panamanian journalist David Sakata on 2013 and Friday's match (18:49)

Will the rest of CONCACAF help the USMNT if they need it? (31:40)

Why the USMNT should abandon the 4-4-2 for Pulisic's sake (33:55)

Clint Dempsey ... sub or starter? (40:18)

Constructing the best-possible backline (43:45)

MLS Weekend + Mailbag

Danladi or Gressel for Rookie of the Year (47:48)

Nesta (and Poku) to Montreal? Are the guys on board? (54:04)

Must-win for Red Bulls with playoffs at stake (58:31)

Minnesota turn things around! Whats next? (1:03:40)

How should Vermes navigate bizarre schedule? (1:06:19)

Why Feilhaber over Kljestan for USMNT must-win? (1:12:35)

Have FC Dallas' struggles hurt Kelyn Acosta's transfer hopes? (1:15:56)

