Real Salt Lake's Nick Rimando wins MLS Save of the Week for Week 29

Nick Rimando has won MLS Save of the Week for Week 29, picking up the honor for his excellent stop on Clint Dempsey in Real Salt Lake’s 2-0 win against the Seattle Sounders last Saturday.

With RSL leading 2-0 in second-half stoppage time, Dempsey curled a quick free kick that looked ticketed for the lower right corner. Despite being partially screened and not quite in position, Rimando reacted incredibly quickly, racing to his left, laying out and pawing Dempsey’s effort off the goal line and around the post.

Rimando collected 51 percent of the Save of the Week vote for the stop, 15 percentage points more than the runner-up, San Jose’s Andrew Tarbell. Montreal’s Evan Bush finished third with eight percent of the tally, while Houston’s Tyler Deric rounded out the field with five percent of the vote.

Currently in fifth in the West after winning four of their last five matches, RSL and Rimando will look to stay above the playoff line on Saturday at the LA Galaxy (10:30 pm ET; MLS LIVE).

Click here to watch all four Save of the Week nominees from Week 29.