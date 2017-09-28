Chicago Fire bounce back from last-place finish to qualify for postseason

The Chicago Fire officially clinched their spot in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs on Wednesday, after a 4-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes at Avaya Stadium.

By booking their ticket to the postseason, the Fire engineered the biggest MLS turnaround of 2017, going from last place in 2016, on just 31 points in 34 games, to this year's playoffs, although their seeding is still to be determined with three games left on their MLS regular-season slate. At this point, through 31 games, Chicago have 51 points.

The turnaround should provide happiness to the Fire and their supporters. They finished last in MLS in both 2015 and 2016, and the last time they qualified for the playoffs was 2012, when they lost in the Knockout Round. After reaching the playoffs in 11 of their first 12 seasons, the Fire only went to the postseason once in the past seven seasons (2012 counting for both spans).

But now, the Fire can look to add another trophy to the cabinet, to go with the 1998 MLS Cup the won. First, they'll need to complete the regular season, beginning on Saturday at home against NYCFC (8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE).