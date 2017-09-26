Kick Off: The 2017 24 Under 24 rankings are here! | Almiron injury update

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

24 Under 24 out of the blocks

The 2017 edition of our MLS 24 Under 24 kicked off on Monday, when Nos. 21-24 were revealed. You can watch the list unfold until the top 10 is counted down on ExtraTime Live driven by Continental on Thursday at 2pm ET.

Almiron ruled out until mid-October

Form side Atlanta United were hit with a big blow on Monday, when word came back from the doctor's office that playmaker Miguel Almiron would need to go on the shelf for at least three weeks. The Paraguay international (who is expected to rank high on our 24 Under 24 list) has played every Five Stripes contest until now, racking up 9 goals and 13 assists. READ MORE

RSL scores Team of the Week hat trick

Real Salt Lake led the way in the MLSsoccer.com Team of the Week by placing three players in the XI. D.C. United and New England each had two players recognized, while Portland's Diego Valeri earned his eighth nod of the season. READ MORE

ETR: Petke's pointers on squashing the beef

ExtraTime Radio Podcast No better way to start your week than real talk from Mike Petke. The Real Salt Lake head coach talks midseason turnarounds, MLS Cup playoffs, Justen Glad's future, Jefferson Savarino's purchase option, how he squashed the beef with Joao Plata and much more (25:35)! Plus, everything you need to know from Week 29.

Montero shares fond Seattle feelings

As he gets set for his first game in Seattle since leaving the Sounders five years ago, Vancouver ace Fredy Montero says he's nothing but grateful to the Emerald City club and its fans for the way they aided his career. READ MORE

US, Canada stock report: Glad rising with RSL

In this week's stock ticker check of USMNT and Canada hopefuls, 24 under 24 candidate Justen Glad is riding the up elevator. READ MORE

Exports: Miazga makes Team of the Week

Fresh from helping Vitesse post a 2-1 victory at Ajax, Matt Miazga has been honored with an Eredivisie Team of the Week nod. READ MORE

Help MLS Kick Childhood Cancer

Several MLS stars have put their autographed game-worn shirts up for auction to benefit the Kick Childhood Cancer campaign. Drop by and make a bid before the gavel drops on Monday.

MLSsoccer.com Must-Watch

