EA SPORTS FIFA 18: Which MLSers made top-ranked lists?

EA SPORTS FIFA 18 is due out this week, and it comes, as we've seen, with heavy MLS presence in both "the Journey" and the rest of the game. With the release drawing near, then, EA has released a number of top-ranked lists of players across various categories of the game. So which MLSers made the cut in a few of these, and how did they stack up against the others in the lists? (You can check out the full lists on the EA site here.)
Let's take a look....
Top 20 Fastest Players
20. Iñaki Williams
19. Bruma
....
10. Kekuta Manneh, Columbus Crew SC
9. David Accam, Chicago Fire
...
2. Jonathan Biabiany
1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Top 10 Free-Kick Takers
10. Memphis Depay
9. Shunsuke Nakamurai
...
2. Hakan Calhanoglu
1. Andrea Pirlo, New York City FC
Top 10 Strength and Physicality
10. Uche Ikpeazu
9. Anderson Isiti
...
4. Kendall Waston, Vancouver Whitecaps
...
2. Christopher Samba
1. Adebayo Akinfenwa
Top 10 Passers
10. Miralem Pjanic
9. Andres Iniesta
...
2. Christian Eriksen
1. Andrea Pirlo, New York City FC
All 5* Skillers
Ignacio Piatti, Montreal Impact
Ilsinho, Philadelphia Union