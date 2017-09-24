Landon Donovan says LA Galaxy don't "look like they have a real plan"

Landon Donovan had harsh words for his former club from his new job in the FOX broadcast booth, criticizing what he considered the LA Galaxy's lack of vision as they attempt to rebuild from a miserable 2017 season during their game at Sporting Kansas City on Sunday.

"It doesn’t look like they have a real plan for what they want to do or who they want to be," Donovan said. "When you build a team, you build down the middle. Any coach, general manager, sporting director will tell you that. You need to have solid pieces."

The Galaxy entered Sunday having lost six of their previous eight matches since Sigi Schmid took over as head coach for the fired Curt Onalfo. LA have made splashy moves in 2017 for Joao Pedro, Romain Alessandrini, Jermaine Jones and Jonathan dos Santos. But Donovan said those moves haven't come as part of a broader blueprint for the club's future.

He was particularly critical of Joao Pedro's assimilation – or lack thereof – to MLS.

"We’re not to the point in Major League Soccer where you can miss on a player like this," Donovan said. "And I’m not saying he’s a miss yet. He’s still going to take some time to understand. But when you’re spending a million-and-a-half dollars on a player, you need someone who is absolutely contributing and you can count on. And he just hasn’t quite been that guy yet."

Donovan indicated the Galaxy provide a stark contrast to Sporting KC, who are chasing a Western Conference title and just won their third U.S. Open Cup title under coach Peter Vermes on Wednesday.

"In speaking to him this week, I come away very impressed that he is involved in every situation that happens at this club," Donovan said. "He knows exactly what is happening at all times, from their first-team players down to the academy, he’s got his fingerprint on everything. ... And that kind of clarity is something, candidly, that the Galaxy are missing right now."

Donovan also noted that Schmid feels the club needs an upgrade at goalkeeper. Clement Diop started Sunday after Jon Kempin, the No. 3 'keeper to begin the season, had started LA's last six matches.

"When we asked Sigi Schmid, how do you start to rebuild this," said Donovan, "his first answer was, ‘I think we need to upgrade at the goalkeeper position.’ He’s not happy with the goalkeeping position as it lies now."