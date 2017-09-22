DC United's Bill Hamid wins MLS Save of the Week for Week 28

There was no holding Bill Hamid back from the MLS Save of the Week honors in Week 28.

The D.C. United goalkeeper won the weekly honors for a fantastic reaction save on Nemanja Nikolic early in Black-and-Red’s 3-0 loss at the Chicago Fire last Saturday. A lovely long ball from defender Johan Kappelhof put Nikolic in for a 1-v-1, but Hamid deflected the Hungarian international’s effort over the bar with an excellent one-handed stop.

The save took home 55 percent of the vote to give Hamid a comfortable Save of the Week victory. Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei finished second with 18 percent, Philadelphia’s Andre Blake placed third with 12 percent and NYCFC’s Sean Johnson and LA’s Jon Kempin rounded out the field with nine and five percent, respectively.

Hamid and D.C. will return home on Saturday to host the San Jose Earthquakes in the penultimate MLS match at RFK Stadium (7 pm ET; MLS LIVE).

Click here to watch all five Save of the Week nominees from Week 28.