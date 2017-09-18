Fans in Atlanta, Montreal unveil pointed tifo messages in MLS Week 28

September 18, 201711:30AM EDT
Charles BoehmContributor

Fans of Atlanta United and the Montreal Impact unfurled the most prominent tifo in MLS over the weekend, one taunting their regional rivals and the other sending a message to their club.

Down in Atlanta, the 70,425 who packed into Mercedes-Benz Stadium not only set the league’s all-time single-game attendance record and witnessed a wild 3-3 draw with Orlando City highlighted by Josef Martinez’s second hat trick of the week. They also got to soak in a “Stranger Things”-themed tifo from the Faction, Footie Mob, Resurgence and Terminus Legion supporters groups.

The massive tifo taunted Atlanta’s budding rivals to the south with an up/down split based on the two teams’ respective places in the Eastern Conference standings, with ATL chasing a playoff spot while Orlando are stuck in the lower reaches of the table, forced to look ahead to 2018.

Up in Montreal, the scale was a bit less grandiose at Stade Saputo, but the message was every bit as pointed from 1642 MTL and the rest of the Impact ultras ahead of their team’s disastrous 3-2 loss to Minnesota.

Frustrated by IMFC’s sudden slump after a four-game winning streak appeared to be propelling them towards the MLS Cup Playoffs, the home faithful unfurled a banner reading “C'est dans le moments plus difficiles ou'on reconnait les vrais” (“It is in the most difficult moments when one recognizes the real ones”).

Perhaps that sentiment played a role in IMFC owner and president Joey Saputo releasing a frank public statement in the wake of Saturday’s loss.  

