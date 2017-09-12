Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Minnesota United FC | 2017 MLS Match Preview

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Minnesota United FC
2017 MLS Regular Season
BC Place – Vancouver, B.C.
WATCH: TSN in Canada | MLS LIVE in US
Vancouver Whitecaps FC will look to continue their climb up the Western Conference table on Wednesday night, when they host lowly Minnesota United FC in a midweek contest at BC Place.
Vancouver have been one of the better teams in the league over the past couple of months, posting a 6-2-2 record in their last 10 league matches. The solid run of form has the ‘Caps in third in the West, five points above the playoff line and just three behind first-place Portland. Vancouver, who have at least one game in hand on every team in the conference excluding Minnesota, would pull ahead of the Timbers via the wins tiebreaker and move into first in the West with a win on Wednesday.
It hasn’t been as positive a year for Minnesota, who have largely struggled in their expansion campaign. The Loons have shown signs of life recently, however, getting a 2-1 win at Chicago on Aug. 26 and drawing 1-1 against Philadelphia at home on Saturday to enter Wednesday’s match on a two-game unbeaten run.
Vancouver Whitecaps
- Suspended: None
- International Duty: None
- Injury Report: OUT – D David Edgar (PCL, MCL tear), M Matias Laba (torn ACL)
Projected Starting XI (4-2-3-1, left to right): GK: David Ousted – Jordan Harvey, Tim Parker, Kendall Waston, Jakob Nerwinski – Aly Ghazal, Tony Tchani – Bernie Ibini-Isei, Yordy Reyna, Cristian Techera – Fredy Montero
Minnesota United FC
- Suspended: None
- International Duty: None
- Injury Report: OUT – M Bernardo Anor (left lower leg injury), M/D Thomas de Villardi (left Achilles injury), D Jermaine Taylor (head injury), M Sam Cronin (head injury); QUESTIONABLE – F Christian Ramirez (hamstring injury)
Projected Starting XI (4-2-3-1, left to right): GK: Bobby Shuttleworth – Francisco Calvo, Brent Kallman, Michael Boxall, Jerome Thiesson – Ibson, Collen Warner – Sam Nicholson, Kevin Molino, Ethan Finlay – Abu Danladi
All-Time Series
This is the second all-time meeting between the teams. They drew the first matchup 2-2 in Minnesota on June 24.
Referees
Referee: Dave Gantar
Assistant Referees: Ian Anderson, Canada CSA
Fourth Official: Drew Fischer
VAR: Juan Guzman