Sebastian Giovinco, David Villa top rated MLS players in EA Sports FIFA 18

Surprise, surprise: Sebastian Giovinco and David Villa are the top rated MLS players in EA Sports FIFA 18.

The last two MLS MVP award winners both clocked in with a rating of 82 in the latest edition of the popular video game franchise, which is set to be released on Sept. 29.

Chicago Fire midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger is one point behind his Toronto FC and New York City FC counterparts with a rating of 81. Orlando midfielder Kaká, LA midfielder Jonathan dos Santos and Montreal star Ignacio Piatti were each given an 80 rating.

Colorado goalkeeper Tim Howard, Toronto midfielder Michael Bradley and Seattle attacker Clint Dempsey are the top rated Americans in MLS with ratings of 78.

Top 25 MLS players in FIFA 18

Sebastian Giovinco, Toronto – 82

David Villa, NYCFC – 82

Bastian Schweinsteiger, Chicago – 81

Ignacio Piatti, Montreal – 80

Kaka, Orlando – 80

Jonathan dos Santos, LA – 80

Miguel Almiron, Atlanta – 79

Giovani dos Santos, LA – 79

Diego Valeri, Portland – 79

Andrea Pirlo, NYCFC – 79

Clint Dempsey, Seattle – 78

Pedro Santos, Columbus – 78

Nicolas Lodeiro, Seattle – 78

Osvaldo Alonso, Seattle – 78

Michael Bradley, Toronto – 78

Blerim Dzemaili, Montreal – 78

Tim Howard, Colorado – 78

Romain Alessandrini, LA – 77

Josef Martinez, Atlanta – 76

Victor Vazquez, Toronto – 76

Fredy Montero, Vancouver – 76

Jozy Altidore, Toronto – 76

Federico Higuain, Columbus – 76

Laurent Ciman, Montreal – 76

Bradley Wright-Phillips, New York – 75