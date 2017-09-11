Sloane Stephens and Jozy Altidore are the Toronto Sun's "Power Couple"

Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore was one of the top performers of Week 27, scoring his 12th and 13th goals of the MLS season en route to a 4-0 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes.

But not everyone was impressed.

"I was upset because I thought he should've gotten a hat trick," girlfriend Sloane Stephens, winner of her first U.S. Open tennis title, told ESPN. "He scored two goals but he needed three to make the family proud."

Stephens and Altidore woke up to a "Power Couple" back page in the Toronto Sun, as Stephens won her championship match on Saturday during the first half of the Toronto vs. San Jose match. Altidore scored his two goals in the second half (48th and 54th minutes).

"Obviously he was inspired by me. Let's be real," Stephens quipped.

She might not be off with that statement. Altidore revealed during a halftime interview (watch above) that he found out from his mom in the stands that Stephens had defeated Madison Keys.

Altidore and Stephens have known each other since fifth grade in Boca Raton, Florida and Altidore was spotted in Stephens' box for her U.S. Open quarterfinal and semifinal matches last week.