How Outkast's Big Boi became an Atlanta United FC fan

Looks like Big Boi is big into Atlanta United.

The Atlanta rapper, one-half of the legendary hip-hop group Outkast, has long been a huge public backer of the city’s sports teams. He added Atlanta United to his roster when they joined MLS this year, and recently detailed his Five Stripes fandom in an interview with ATLUTD.com ahead of the club’s first-ever match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday against FC Dallas (3:30 pm ET; FS1 in the US, MLS LIVE in Canada).

“We have a dope baseball team, a dope football team, and now a dope soccer team,” he said. “Soccer is an international sport, it’s global. So to be a part of that worldwide puzzle, it’s great to be that inclusive. And once again Atlanta is right there at the front.”

