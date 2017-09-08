ExtraTime Radio: Peter Vermes is happy in KC, but what if US came calling?

ExtraTime Radio Podcast LISTEN: The USMNT avoided calamity on Tuesday in San Pedro Sula, but all is not well. Andrew and Matt do their best to diagnose, then turn to MLS and Week 27, including ATLUTD's first home game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Stick around for in-depth interviews with Sporting KC head coach Peter Vermes, Ike Opara and Tim Melia. Subscribe now and "Like" our Facebook page so you never miss a show! Download this episode!

Is the sky falling for the US national team? Short answer ... no. Long answer ... don't look up. After a near catastrophic international break for Bruce Arena and the Americans, Andrew and Matt get together to break it all down. What's up with the stinkers against Costa Rica and Honduras? What can Arena do to right the ship? Why would anyone think missing the World Cup is the answer to the USMNT's current struggles?

With that out of the way, the guys tackle Atlanta United's home-heavy slate as Mercedes-Benz Arena prepares for its first MLS match. Can the FIve Stripes get enough points to keep their playoff and MLS Cup dreams alive? If they don't, how big a blow is that to their banner first season? Plus, which non-playoff team is best equipped for 2018?

After the break, Sporting KC head coach Peter Vermes joins Andrew for a long, all-encompassing interview, including what makes the best defense in MLS so special, the MLS academy arms race, effect of TAM on rosters and scouting, Graham Zusi's career in KC and switch to right back and current plight of the US national team. Would Vermes consider the job? You bet, if he can bear to leave Sporting.

Instead of the Hot-Take Hotline, Ike Opara and Tim Melia (Sporting KC) drop by for an off-the-cuff convo about All-Star snubs, fast cars, Vermes' health regimen and kickball games at Chivas USA. Stay tuned for lots of laughs and stories you've never heard before!

