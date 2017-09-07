War, murder, an orphan: The story of SKC's Gerso Fernandes

A civil war. A murder. A life with little hope in a strict orphanage.

Gerso Fernandes’ incredible journey to Sporting Kansas City was full of heartache, hardship and potential pitfalls.

From his native Guinea-Bissau to an orphanage in Portugal, it never looked likely that the 26-year-old forward would ever even have the chance to even pursue a professional soccer career. But his talent, perseverance and a huge assist from a man he now calls his father gave him a shot at a new life. He’s taken full advantage with SKC, who he leads with seven goals in 25 games this season.

The Kansas City Star’s Sam McDowell dove deep on Gerso’s story in a terrific, revealing profile published on Thursday. It’s a remarkable piece, and well worth a read. Find it here.